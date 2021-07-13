Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a Real-Life Shark Adventure
Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are teaming up to face off against sharks once more. Only this time, the sharks are real, and it's all part of Discovery's celebrated Shark Week!. Ziering served as a guest co-host of Monday's Entertainment Tonight, alongside Nischelle Turner, and he opened up about getting into the water with his longtime Sharknado co-star for a new special about the fearsome predators of the deep.www.whas11.com
