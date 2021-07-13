Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a Real-Life Shark Adventure

WHAS 11
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Ziering and Tara Reid are teaming up to face off against sharks once more. Only this time, the sharks are real, and it's all part of Discovery's celebrated Shark Week!. Ziering served as a guest co-host of Monday's Entertainment Tonight, alongside Nischelle Turner, and he opened up about getting into the water with his longtime Sharknado co-star for a new special about the fearsome predators of the deep.

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Reid
Person
Nischelle Turner
Person
Ian Ziering
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#The Real Sharknado#Syfy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid travelled through shark-infested waters

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid travelled through shark-infested waters for a new documentary. The 'Sharknado' co-stars have teamed up for a programme examining the feasibility of some of the more startling moments in the horror franchise, such as the creatures flying around in a tornado and jumping out of the water to eat prey.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Eli Roth focuses on real-life shark horror in ‘Fin’ doc

For Eli Roth, “Fin,” streaming Tuesday on Discovery+, is a real-life horror movie. In “Fin,” Roth, 49 and a Newton native, surveys how the mass slaughter of sharks worldwide — over 2 billion since 2000 — means probable extinction with 10 species already on endangered lists. How does the director...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Dr Death’ Star AnnaSophia Robb on Real-Life Michelle Shughart’s Sugary Courtroom Attitude

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through the finale of Peacock’s “Dr. Death.”) The villain of “Dr. Death,” Joshua Jackson’s Dr. Christopher Duntsch, is in the spotlight for the better part of the based-on-true-events Peacock limited series, maiming and killing patients who go under his knife for routine spinal surgeries. And it’s because we spend so much time in the dark with Duntsch that when our heroine, Dallas assistant district attorney Michelle Shughart (played by AnnaSophia Robb), finally arrives more than halfway through the show, her ultimate courtroom victory against the neurosurgeon feels that much sweeter.
CelebritiesRedlands Daily Facts

Young ‘Joe Bell’ star Reid Miller talks portraying real-life bullied LGBTQ teen

In 2013, a high school boy named Jadin Bell hanged himself in the tiny town of Le Grande, Oregon. Jadin was driven to suicide after being relentlessly bullied both in person and digitally for being gay. The story became national news as a symbol of the tragic cost of homophobia and soon after, Jadin’s father Joe, fueled by grief and guilt, set out to walk all the way across the country to raise awareness about the need to confront and stop bullying.
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Jai Courtney Joins Pratt's List, Locklear's Small Stuff and More

DC’s Captain Boomerang will clash with Marvel’s Star-Lord when Jai Courtney appears in Amazon Prime’s The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt. Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the thriller series stars Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He then returns home questioning what really happened and who was responsible.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Dexter' Star Michael C. Hall Reveals How Controversial Finale Inspired Revival

Dexter star Michael C. Hall recently spoke out about the show's controversial finale, revealing how it inspired the upcoming series revival. PopCulture.com's sister site, ComicBook.com reports that Hall addressed the series finale while virtually appearing in a Comic-Con @Home panel for the new season. The actor explained that the mostly negative reaction to the show's finale episode was "a huge part" of why he and the Dexter creators came back to breathe new life into the character.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Heather Locklear to star in Lifetime biopic on Kristine Carlson

July 27 (UPI) -- Heather Locklear is set to star in a new Lifetime biopic from executive producer Meghan McCain titled Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. Locklear (Melrose Place) will star as Kristine Carlson, the co-author of the best-selling Don't Sweat the Small Stuff book series with her husband, the late Dr. Richard Carlson.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Fantasy Island’ Adds Eric Winter, Debbi Morgan & Leslie Jordan

The guest register on Fantasy Island is heating up and the place hasn’t even opened to the public yet!. Fox’s follow-up to the classic ABC anthology doesn’t premiere until next month, but we’ve already started getting wind of who has lined up to have their wishes granted on the magical dramedy starring Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke — grand-niece of Ricardo Montalban’s Mr. Roarke. And now, TV Insider can exclusively confirm three more tourists heading for the island.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy