Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks jump as inflation fears ease; Manila rues Fitch downgrade

By Shashwat Awasthi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

* Most EM Asia currencies inch higher * U.S. inflation figures eyed By Shashwat Awasthi July 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Thailand were set on Tuesday for the best day in six weeks as the central bank assuaged concerns over an overheating economy, while Philippine stocks slid more than 1% after ratings agency Fitch downgraded its outlook on the archipelagic nation. Stocks in Manila slumped 1.7% on their worst day since April 30 after Fitch lowered its outlook to "negative" from "stable", stoking fears that other ratings agencies could follow suit. "Market reaction was expected as investors now fret possible action from either Moody's or S&P in the near term," Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING said, adding that he does not expect a substantial pick-up in growth momentum amid the pandemic curbs. Most emerging Asian currencies inched higher ahead of U.S. inflation data, while stock markets held firm on the back of better-than-expected economic data from China. South Korea's KOSPI index added 0.8% to lead gains in the region, while stocks in Singapore gained 0.7%. THAI TROUBLES TO TAPER? The Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Tuesday headline inflation should decline and hover around the lower end of its 1%-3% target range by the end of 2021, and called a jump in second-quarter inflation "temporary". The comments pushed the benchmark index 1.1% higher, helped the baht strengthen 0.3%, and provided some respite after fresh coronavirus curbs dented risk appetite last week. The BoT "did aid the market by underpinning prolonged easing monetary policy ... i.e. the BoT will likely keep the policy rate on hold until 2024 in our view," Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank said. The central bank also sought to allay investor concerns on Monday by insisting that financial stability remained robust, just hours after it warned the economy may miss growth forecasts. "Thailand has structurally placed too many eggs in the basket of tourism/exports as growth engines," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank. "Because of this structural dependency on external demand, the only true solution to this economic malaise is herd immunity ... The other monetary/fiscal policies are largely just supporting actors and not the real heroes." HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield up 1.4 basis points at 1.471%. ** In the Philippines, top losers are LT Group down 6.2%, Ayala Land down 3.5%, and DMCI Holdings down 3.2%. ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Sarana Meditama Metropolitan down 11%, Adi Sarana Armada down 7.7%, and Sekar Bumi down 7%. ** For a graphic on world FX rates, click tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E ** For a graphic on Asian stock markets, click tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0632 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY % YTD % % Japan -0.01 -6.45 <.N22 0.52 4.64 5> China

C> India +0.12 -1.90 <.NSE 0.54 12.85 I> Indones +0.10 -3.01 <.JKS -0.20 1.46 ia E> Malaysi +0.00 -4.03 <.KLS 0.30 -6.75 a E> Philipp +0.24 -4.17 <.PSI -1.72 -4.83 ines > S.Korea

1> Singapo +0.01 -2.26 <.STI 0.75 11.50 re > Taiwan +0.09 +1.76 <.TWI 0.19 21.14 I> Thailan +0.25 -8.04 <.SET 1.16 8.17 d I> (Reporting By Sherry Philips)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stocks#Ing#Emerging Markets#Philippine#Archipelagic#Moody#S P#Ing#Asian#Kospi#Thai#The Bank Of Thailand#Krung Thai Bank#Kasikornbank#Lt Group#Ayala Land#Dmci Holdings#Fx Fx#Psi 1 72
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Stock Market
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese communists are souring on capitalism

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese Communist Party’s affair with capitalism is souring rapidly. Beijing is forcing the country’s $120 billion private tutoring industry to turn non-profit, an unprecedented move that wiped out billions of dollars in value at a swathe of listed Chinese firms. The latest...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stocks Rebounded As Emerging Markets Tumbled

American shares recovered with a strong gain for the trading week through Friday, July 23, posting the highest increase for the major asset classes, based on a set of exchange traded funds. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE:VTI) rallied 2.3% last week, recovering all the losses in...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks hit 2-month low on China sell-off, virus woes

* Philippine shares close 2.3% lower * China shares end 2.3% lower * Investors eye South Korea's Q2 GDP data on Tuesday By Harish Sridharan July 26 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell to a two-month low and led losses among Asian equities on Monday, as a sharp drop in Chinese shares and soaring COVID-19 cases in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand weighed on sentiment. Chinese shares closed 2.3% lower as worries over the impact of government regulations hammered the education and property sectors, after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects. "The drop (in Southeast Asia) today in part is China-led," said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging market Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities. Equities in Manila fell 2.3%, leading losses in the Southeast Asia region as strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. "The downturn in stocks (in the Philippines) can be traced to the ongoing pickup in Delta variant infections in the country, with businesses concerned about a potential return to stringent lockdowns," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING Research. "Philippine financial markets will likely be pressured in the near term as the spate of negative news continues." Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has notched up more than 1 million infections, as the virulent Delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia. The Indian rupee, Taiwan's dollar and Singapore's dollar traded flat to 0.1% weaker as the greenback held near its highest level since April ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The U.S. central bank will conclude its two-day policy review on Wednesday, with market participants watching out for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. Meanwhile, Indonesia on Sunday extended its COVID-19 restrictions by a week to Aug. 2 and said it would add more intensive care units amid a rise in deaths. South Korean stocks and the won weakened ahead of second-quarter gross domestic product data due on Tuesday, as worries over rising COVID-19 cases took hold. South Korea's economy is likely to post its fastest year-on-year growth in a decade in the second quarter on resilience in exports and investments, a Reuters poll showed. Highlights ** Philippine stock index closes at lowest since May 26 ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Equity Development Investment Tbk PT, up 34.21% ** Malaysia govt will not seek extension of the national state of emergency - reports Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0711 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.29 -6.33 <.N2 1.04 1.42 25> China.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Lower Range Takes Hold as Fed, U.S. Data Set Direction

- With floor extending to 1.3567, potentially lower. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3639-1.3667. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was rattled last week and now risks becoming confined to a much reduced trading range over the coming days, with the outcome hinged on the market’s reading of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision and a pending flurry of U.S. economic data.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Forint hits weak note ahead of Hungary rate meeting

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies started the week on a tepid note, with the forint at a three-month low on Monday ahead of the National Bank of Hungary meeting this week where traders expect the central bank to extend its cycle of rate hikes. The region's currencies have been hit in recent weeks by a firm U.S. dollar and poor risk sentiment as investors witness a surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide, raising concerns over economic recovery. The forint and the Czech crown had found some support in tightened cycles launched in Hungary and Czech Republic last month, but were unable to escape the weak global sentiment. Markets already expected a 15 basis-point rise from Hungarian policymakers on Tuesday, CIB Bank analysts said. "We still think that only a drastic tightening could significantly strengthen the forint, without that the EUR/HUF rate can continue to stay in the 345-360 range," CIB said. The forint traded at 361.65 to the euro on Monday, down 0.35%, as of 0839 GMT. The crown weakened 0.2% to 25.705 per euro, as traders appeared to have showed scant reaction last week to Czech central banker Vojtech Benda, who told Reuters that the bank may raise interest rates faster this year than projected in its spring forecast. Benda, who was the lone vote for a stronger 50 basis-point rise in June, said he could imagine proposing a larger hike again when the bank meets next month. The bank has moved with tightening to rein in elevated inflation coming as the economic recovery from the pandemic gets in full swing. However, factories are bothered by global parts bottlenecks. Data on Monday showed Czech business confidence fell this month for the first time since March as material shortages and rising prices hit sentiment. "The crown will this week be again influenced mainly by activity, or rather the mood, from abroad," CSOB said. Analysts said markets were likely to be volatile this week, with eyes also on the U.S. Federal Reserve and its debate over when to begin tapering asset purchases. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty weakened 0.2% and Romania's leu just inched up, bucking the trend in the region. Central European stock indexes, which have shown double-digit gains so far in 2021, eased in risk-off trading that started with Asian shares as tightening regulations hit Chinese equities. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1039 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
Businessfidelity.com

German Bund yield falls to 5-1/2 month lows as stocks wobble

(Reuters) - Germany's. 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest levels in around 5-1/2 months on Monday, as German business sentiment fell unexpectedly and world stocks sold off on concerns over tightening regulations in. China. . The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 100.8 from 101.7 in...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped from record highs on Monday and the dollarsoftened as investors cashed in on recent gains and turnedtheir focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, startingTuesday, for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. But declines in U.S. shares were slim compared with lossesin...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as focus shifts to Fed meeting

* Dollar index down 0.2% against its rivals (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as a softer dollar and concerns that rising coronavirus cases could stall economic recovery lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues.
Stockskfgo.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc,...
Marketsactionforex.com

Swiss Franc and Yen Higher on Selloff in Hong Kong and China

Yen and Swiss Franc are trading mildly higher as the week starts. Heavy selling is seen in stock markets in Hong Kong and China. Yet, Japan came back from holiday with mild gains. Commodity currencies are generally soft, with Aussie leading the way down. Dollar and Euro are mixed for the moment. A focus today is whether the selloff in Hong Kong would spillover to European and US markets later in the day.
Marketsfidelity.com

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields tumble as unease returns to world markets

LONDON , July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Monday as a sell-off in world stock markets, fuelled by losses in Chinese shares, renewed demand for safe-haven government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell as much as 6 basis points in. London. trade. Analysts said concerns about...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Federal Reserve in Focus for SGD, THB, IDR, PHP Amid Covid Risks

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points. US Dollar gained against ASEAN currencies, Covid case growth slowing?. Fluid coronavirus situation and lockdown risks still leave outlook uncertain. Federal Reserve rate decision is also in focus for QE tapering prospects. US Dollar...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Edge Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday after a government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year and a survey showed German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July. German business sentiment index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends flat on profit taking after mixed U.S. data

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of month end from usd's recent rise and on caution ahead of next week's FOMC rate decision. Reuters reported U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply...

Comments / 0

Community Policy