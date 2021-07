My anxiety peaked when Jaime asked me to contribute to her “Rant” and include some insights regarding medicinal herbs. The ole brain headed down a wormhole, thinking of all the valuable information I could share. I managed to narrow it down to one word, START. You must sow the seed before you reap the harvest. Once your seeds are started you will have plenty of time to learn about herbal actions, drying, storing, and processing herbs to use as medicine. I recommend you choose five herbs that appeal to you and develop a relationship with each over the next year. So, let us dig in and I will share with you how I start my medicinal herb seedlings in July.