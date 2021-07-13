Cancel
Instagram’s Cult Favourite One-Pot Pan Is Finally Available In The UK

By Alicia Lansom
Refinery29
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen shopping for cookware, you might look at the prices and think, How special can a pan really be? Well, according to reviewers of Our Place’s Always Pan, the answer to that question is: completely and utterly life-changing. First rising to fame in the US, the kitchen brand is heading to the UK for the first time this week, allowing shoppers to get their hands on the must-have pan for £140.

