American Butter Institute praise BTS for spreading awareness through hit single

By Will Richards
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS have received thanks from the American Butter Institute for promoting their product through their hit single ‘Butter’. After becoming the K-pop stars’ fourth number one single in the US, ‘Butter’ this month topped the Billboard Top 100 chart for the sixth consecutive week – smashing the record previously held by Aerosmith‘s 1998 hit ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’.

