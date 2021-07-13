American Butter Institute praise BTS for spreading awareness through hit single

Ain’t nothing that can stop how they move — right to the top of the charts. BTS debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 with “Permission to Dance” on July 19, accomplishing the rare feat of replacing their own previous No. 1 hit, “Butter.” The new single, the K-pop group’s third fully in English, marks their fifth total No. 1 hit and fourth No. 1 debut. BTS previously debuted at No. 1 with “Butter,” “Life Goes On” (the first Korean-language No. 1 debut), and “Dynamite,” and also hit No. 1 for their feature on Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” remix. “Permission to Dance” ties the BTS boys with Drake and Justin Bieber for second-most No. 1 debuts, behind Ariana Grande’s five; it also gives them the fastest run of No. 1 hits (ten months and two weeks) since Michael Jackson’s record Bad run from 1987 to 1988 (which took nine months and two weeks). BTS is the first group to replace itself at No. 1 since Drake’s “Nice for What” replaced “God’s Plan” in July 2018.