Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European shares ease from peak, London outperforms on banking boost

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbSrJ_0avAGZvn00

(Reuters) - European stocks eased from all-time highs on Tuesday, ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading, but British banks kept UK’s FTSE 100 afloat after a central bank move to scrap curbs on dividends.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% after hitting a record high in early trading.

Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds Banking Group rose between 1.3% and 1.5% after the Bank of England scrapped pandemic-era restrictions on dividends from top lenders.

UK’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, while other main regional indexes fell.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia jumped 5.2% after it said it planned to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter.

Healthcare stocks fell 0.8% after a near 1% surge in the previous session. Frankfurt-listed shares of genetic testing company Qiagen NV dropped 4.5% after it lowered its outlook on weaker demand for COVID-19 tests.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Lloyds Banking Group#Frankfurt#Dna Test#British#Pan European#Stoxx#Barclays#The Bank Of England#Finnish#Nokia#Healthcare#Qiagen Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyShareCast

Week ahead: Fed decision, US and euro area GDP in focus

Investors' focus over the coming week will be squarely on the US central bank's policy decision on Wednesday. No change in policy is anticipated at this stage, nor are any signals that change is afoot, some economists, such as those at Barclays Research, believe that the rate-setters will become incrementally more hawkish in their assessment of the balance of risks.
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Stocks Close Slightly Lower as Investors Watch Corporate Earnings, Covid Cases

Earnings season continued to gather steam Monday, with Michelin, Faurecia, Ryanair and Philips all reporting. German business sentiment fell unexpectedly in July, the Ifo Institute's monthly survey showed Monday, as supply chain constraints and rising Covid-19 infections dampened recent optimism. European stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, tracking lackluster global...
Businessfidelity.com

German Bund yield falls to 5-1/2 month lows as stocks wobble

(Reuters) - Germany's. 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest levels in around 5-1/2 months on Monday, as German business sentiment fell unexpectedly and world stocks sold off on concerns over tightening regulations in. China. . The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 100.8 from 101.7 in...
Retaildailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Week for GBP/USD

The rebound gains reached the 1.3787 resistance level, and is settling around the 1.3748 level at the beginning of this trading. The case of risk appetite with some weak US data contributed to the gains for the currency pair. Sterling's gains were halted after the improvement in British retail sales numbers were offset by weakness in IHS Markit PMI numbers for June and July.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Banks hit by lower yields (Adds comment, updates prices) July 26 (Reuters) - European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday after regulatory concerns knocked Asian markets lower, while automakers retreated following a strong showing last week.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Edge Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday after a government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year and a survey showed German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July. German business sentiment index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June,...
StocksTelegraph

Yields of 12pc on offer as British dividends rebound

Dividends from British companies have staged a dramatic recovery from their pandemic lows as companies restart payouts, leading data firm Link Group to upgrade its forecasts for the year. Payouts between April and June rose 51pc compared to the same period last year, reaching £26bn, according to Link. Excluding special...
BusinessBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Falls On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday amid concerns that higher inflation and a spike in coronavirus infections could derail a nascent economic recovery. The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,003 after ending 0.9 percent higher on Friday. Lower yields pulled down banks,...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling Forecasts against Euro and Dollar Slashed at Capital Economics

Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1675 | GBP/USD: 1.3756. Forecasts for the British Pound at a leading independent economics research house and consultancy have been downgraded, in part due to a giant disconnect between when when the market thinks the Bank of England will raise interest rates and when it will actually do so.
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks make cautious start to "defining" week

(Alliance News) - Blue-chip stock prices in Europe were on the back foot early Monday afternoon, with New York futures also lower in what was a downbeat start to a week set to be dominated by a deluge of corporate earnings and the latest US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Personal Financespglobal.com

ECB set to clamp down on banks overexposed to leveraged finance market – source

The European Central Bank intends to toughen its stance against lenders overexposed in leveraged finance later this year, according to a person familiar with the situation. The regulator will use its annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, or SREP, to outline stricter capital requirements for leveraged financing, the person said. The ECB issues SREP reports to banks each year outlining key concerns and giving them a specific deadline for action.
Markets101 WIXX

Goldman Sachs trims U.S. growth forecasts on slower service sector recovery

LONDON (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs trimmed its U.S. economic growth forecast for remainder of the year on Monday, citing a slower recovery in the services sector. The Wall Street bank revised both Q3 and Q4 growth 1 percentage point lower, to 8.5% and 5.0% respectively. That left the 2021 growth forecast at 6.6% on a full-year basis.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 falls as energy, banking shares drag

HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) and Barclays (BARC.L) were among the top drags. They tracked the UK's benchmark bond yield lower, which fell to its lowest since February. Miners Antofagasta (ANTO.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L), meanwhile, were among the top gainers on strong base metal prices. "As investors balance...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BoE should not scale back stimulus for several quarters - Vlieghe

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England interest-rate setter Gertjan Vlieghe said the central bank should not scale back its stimulus possibly until well into 2022 because a recent rise in inflation is likely to be temporary and COVID-19 remains a threat for the economy. Vlieghe also said he would want to...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Lower; Chinese Clampdown, German Ifo Weigh

Investing.com - European stock markets weakened Monday, tracking losses in Asia after China's latest move against technology companies. At 4:05 AM ET (0805 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.7% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.7% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.6%. European markets have had a...
StocksThe Independent

FTSE falls marginally despite strong mining and travel shares

European stocks wavered during a shaky session despite positive moves for mining and travel firms in London. The FTSE closed in the red after a weak lead from Asian markets put it on the back foot before it was also impacted by heavily cautious Wall Street trading before the Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Upbeat corporate earnings heave European shares to record closing highs

On Friday, a basket of European bourses had closed out the session at all-time closing highs following an ECB (European Central Bank) policy meet that had hinted an utterly dovish monetary policy for a longer duration as delta variants seemed to have backpedalled a barrage of major economies in the 26-member eurozone, while growing optimism over an upbeat earnings’ season following an ease of pandemic-led curbs had added to further bullish bias.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy