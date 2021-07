For years, the paddy fields of Ezhikkara, a coastal village in the southern state of Kerala, India, were in a state of neglect. A lack of resources and a loss of enthusiasm had led villagers to abandon crops on the field. But, as a growing number of scientists and farming advocates look to traditional rice varieties in the search for climate-resilient food, that narrative has begun to change. And on a bright October day in 2014, a group of 300 people traveled from other parts of the state to join villagers in a harvest festival aimed at breathing life back into a cultivation method that originated centuries ago. The harvesters, many with sickles in hand, shined light on a type of crop in strong need of supporters: Pokkali rice.