Private Waterfront Oasis with Two Stunning Homes on 2.7 Acres

10710 & 10720 Broomgerrie Road, Bainbridge Island , WA 98110. Two Showcase Waterfront Homes nestled among giant redwoods, sited on 2.7, secluded acres with 374 ft of sugar-sand beach & forever water views from Mt Baker to the Seattle Skyline! The elegant South Residence with 4240sf & modern North Residence with 2,777sf offer dramatic open-concept living, water view balconies, walls of windows & high-end finishes. The 1,301sf lower level of the South home has a one bedroom suite w/kitchenette (currently a pottery studio) + draft plans for two bedrooms & family room. Gentle paths wind to the shore through vibrant gardens with sculptures, lawns, veggie beds and a romantic rain garden with stream. Kayak, fish, watch orcas and eagles from your private oasis! Video tours avail for both homes.