In the election this fall, two candidates are running for the office of Commissioner of the Revenue in Waynesboro. I wholeheartedly endorse the incumbent, Sabrina Von Schilling. I know her to be a natural leader. When she takes on a responsibility she gets it done right. A member of the Waynesboro Lions, Sabrina readily accepted leadership responsibilities almost as soon as she joined the club. She has been an exemplary Lion and is currently the club president.