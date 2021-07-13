Cancel
Beyond Meat brings back alt-meat chicken offering with launch of tenders

The Poultry Site
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company is launching the product in around 400 US restaurants, more than two years after it discontinued a frozen chicken strip offering due to negative reviews. Beyond Meat, known for its faux beef Beyond Burger, launched Chicken Strips as its first alternative meat product in 2012. Made out of...

