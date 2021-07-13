Beyond Meat brings back alt-meat chicken offering with launch of tenders

Plant-based meats producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock is flat on the year compared to the S&P 500 index year-to-date performance up +17.7% for 2021. The Company that introduced financial markets to the plant-based food revolution has become mainstream as its natural products reach more penetration and brand recognition. With the pandemic helped the Company expand its target audience due to home diners, the continued penetration in major food and restaurant brands and distribution points should help top-line growth. The acceleration of COVID vaccine should help lift its U.S. food services revenues with were down (-26%) as COVID restrictions dampened in dining room capacity. International food service was down (-44%) due to COVID lockdown and capacity restrictions. Both these segments should she a rebound as vaccinations spread. Risk-tolerant investors seeking exposure in the plant-based meat category can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Beyond Meat.