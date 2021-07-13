Cancel
Agriculture

European farmers' confidence index inches up in 2021

The Poultry Site
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European farmers’ confidence survey was carried out in seven EU Member States and the UK, and saw a tendency for a slight increase after autumn 2020. However, while the results of the survey show a bit more optimism for the future, they vary across and within countries and even where the sentiment had improved significantly it still remained in the negative spectrum.

www.thepoultrysite.com

#European Union#Poultry Farming#Dairy#France#European Countries#Eu#Flanders#French#Cap#German
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

China PP demand slowdown accelerates in H1 as freight shortages trap oversupply

THE ABOVE CHART, from the new ICIS Plant Cost Evaluator, underlines the container freight challenges I’ve been highlighting for the Asian petrochemical markets since last year. How the product works is that polypropylene (PP) capacity to the left of the black line, represented by the green shaded area, is capacity...
EconomyBusiness Insider

European Economics Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Business confidence data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes producer and import price data for June. At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from Spain and business sentiment survey data from the Czech...
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows To 52.2 In July – Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2. That’s down from 52.4, although it remains above the boom-or-but line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Asian residual fuel market is likely to garner support at prevailing levels in the near term on lower western arbitrage inflows into Singapore, traders said. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Tightening supplies of the upstream Singapore marine fuel 0.5%S cargo coupled with healthy demand for...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

Soybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest in two weeks while corn slid for a third consecutive session, as forecasts of cooler weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on prices. Wheat prices also fell. Hot,...
BusinessForexTV.com

Spain Producer Price Inflation Highest Since 1983

Spain producer price increased at the fastest pace in more than 37 years in June, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Monday. Producer prices advanced 15.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 15.2 percent increase seen in May. The latest annual inflation was the highest since October 1983.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European shares inch higher as travel stocks rebound

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * UK travel shares surge ahead of complete re-opening. * Ericsson slides as earnings hit by China (Adds comment, updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

China’s meat imports for June fall 17% due to weak domestic prices

June meat imports were also down 5.8% from 789,000 tonnes in May. Meat imports in the first half of the year, however, totalled 5.08 million tonnes, the data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed, higher than last year’s 4.75 million tonnes in the first six months of 2020. Domestic...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

UK opens Future Farming Resilience Fund as part of agricultural transition

Now that the United Kingdom is outside of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, the Government has set out plans for a seven-year agricultural transition to the new system which will reward farmers for environmental improvements alongside food production on their land. The Future Farming Resilience Fund has been developed to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on Chinese liquidity hopes, FX inches up

* Chinese stocks surge over 1%, Q2 GDP misses expectations. * South African rand extends recovery into second day. July 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks jumped on Thursday as mixed Chinese growth data raised expectations of more liquidity measures in the country, while currencies edged up on dovish cues from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks inch up, cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a slight uptick in airlines' capacity, but traders were worried a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the region would weigh on near-term aviation demand. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore were at $6.30 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 13 cents higher from Monday, but 5% lower compared with a recent high of $6.66 touched in May. Renewed lockdown measures to contain fresh flare-ups of coronavirus cases in key markets including South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand would force governments to extend travel restrictions, dampening hopes for a recovery in demand for jet fuel, trade sources said. The regional jet fuel market is expected to remain subdued well into next year, market watchers said. Olympics host city Tokyo has entered a fresh state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin, while South Korea has implemented the toughest COVID-19 curbs in Seoul as the country battles the highly contagious Delta variant. Japan's flight capacity in the week to Monday was 20% lower compared with the corresponding period in 2020, and 55.6% lower from 2019, while seat capacity in South Korea this week was down 46.4% versus 2019, OAG data showed. Scheduled capacity for global airlines improved 1.5% this week to about 79.8 million seats, but remains 32.9% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 40 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 37 cents per barrel a day earlier. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, one gasoil trade OTHER NEWS - China's crude oil imports in the first half fell 3% from a year earlier, the first contraction for the first six months of a year since 2013, as an import quota shortage, refinery maintenance and rising global prices curbed buying. - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, mostly reversing the previous day's losses, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in U.S. and global crude inventories provided support, although fears over the spreading COVID-19 variant capped gains. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 79.04 0.79 1.01 78.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.3 0 0.00 -2.3 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 79.14 0.79 1.01 78.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.2 0 0.00 -2.2 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 79.35 0.79 1.01 78.56 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.99 0 0.00 -1.99 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 81.22 0.81 1.01 80.41 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.13 0.01 -7.14 -0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 78.64 0.9 1.16 77.74 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.4 -0.03 8.11 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans hit 2-week low as weather outlook brightens

CANBERRA, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1% to hit a two-week low on Monday as updated weather models called for more favourable weather in the coming weeks, easing concerns over crops. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 1.1%...
AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Demand remains light

The United States is starting to see harvest pressure from South America lift. This is not uncommon once the harvest in those countries gets to its later stages and exports become more routine. While this has caused the corn and soybean values in South America to firm, they are still at a sizable discount to the United States in the spot market. This is the primary reason the U.S. has seen lackluster old crop demand in recent weeks.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Broad-based growth drives US beef and pork exports to new heights

Fueled by impressive growth in a wide range of destinations, U.S. beef and pork export value shattered previous records in May, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports also reached a new volume high in May, while pork export volume was the third largest on record.
Industryspglobal.com

CONTAINER PREMIUMS: Trans-Pacific premiums flat as market braces for August rate hikes

Prompt bookings into USEC 'significantly north' of $20,000/FEU. Trans-Pacific all-inclusive premium services held largely firm during the week to July 27, but are expected to increase when carriers take first-half August increases, alongside other surcharges. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Still, premium charges...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

REALTORS® Confidence Index Survey June 2021

Some interesting information from the REALTORS® Confidence Index Survey June 2021. Several metrics indicate that demand is softening although the market is still broadly strong. With limited supply in the market, homes typically sold within 17 days (24 days one year ago), as buyer competition continues. However, the REALTORS® Buyer Traffic Index decreased from 77 in May 2021 to 71 (moderately strong conditions) in June 2021 while the REALTORS® Seller Traffic Index remains below 50 which is “weak” traffic compared to the level one year ago. On average, a home sold had more than 4 offers, slightly lower than the average of 5 offers in last month’s survey. REALTORS® expect home prices in the next three months to increase nearly 4% from one year ago compared to 5% outlook in last month’s survey. Respondents expect sales in the next three months to increase nearly 1% from last year’s sales level compared to the 2% outlook in last month’s survey.

