European farmers' confidence index inches up in 2021

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a slight uptick in airlines' capacity, but traders were worried a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the region would weigh on near-term aviation demand. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore were at $6.30 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 13 cents higher from Monday, but 5% lower compared with a recent high of $6.66 touched in May. Renewed lockdown measures to contain fresh flare-ups of coronavirus cases in key markets including South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand would force governments to extend travel restrictions, dampening hopes for a recovery in demand for jet fuel, trade sources said. The regional jet fuel market is expected to remain subdued well into next year, market watchers said. Olympics host city Tokyo has entered a fresh state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin, while South Korea has implemented the toughest COVID-19 curbs in Seoul as the country battles the highly contagious Delta variant. Japan's flight capacity in the week to Monday was 20% lower compared with the corresponding period in 2020, and 55.6% lower from 2019, while seat capacity in South Korea this week was down 46.4% versus 2019, OAG data showed. Scheduled capacity for global airlines improved 1.5% this week to about 79.8 million seats, but remains 32.9% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 40 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 37 cents per barrel a day earlier. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, one gasoil trade OTHER NEWS - China's crude oil imports in the first half fell 3% from a year earlier, the first contraction for the first six months of a year since 2013, as an import quota shortage, refinery maintenance and rising global prices curbed buying. - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, mostly reversing the previous day's losses, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in U.S. and global crude inventories provided support, although fears over the spreading COVID-19 variant capped gains. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 79.04 0.79 1.01 78.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.3 0 0.00 -2.3 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 79.14 0.79 1.01 78.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.2 0 0.00 -2.2 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 79.35 0.79 1.01 78.56 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.99 0 0.00 -1.99 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 81.22 0.81 1.01 80.41 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.13 0.01 -7.14 -0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 78.64 0.9 1.16 77.74 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.4 -0.03 8.11 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)