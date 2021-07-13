Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wildfires threaten homes and land across 10 western states

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liKEX_0avAFHKA00
Western Wildfires (AP)

Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate were burning across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, with the largest, in Oregon, threatening California’s power supply.

Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Centre, with Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounting for more than half of the large active blazes.

The fires erupted as the West was in the grip of the second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks.

A climate change-fuelled megadrought is also contributing to conditions that make fires even more dangerous, scientists said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxZsX_0avAFHKA00
Western Wildfires (AP)

The National Weather Service said the heatwave appeared to have peaked in many areas, and excessive-heat warnings were largely expected to expire by Tuesday. However, they continued into Tuesday night in some California deserts.

In Northern California, a combined pair of fires started by lightning, dubbed the Beckwourth Complex, was less than 25% surrounded after days of battling flames fuelled by winds, hot weather and low humidity that sapped the moisture from vegetation.

Evacuation orders were in place for more than 3,000 residents of remote northern areas and neighbouring Nevada.

There were reports of burned homes, but damage was still being assessed. The blaze had consumed 140 square miles (362 sq km) of land, including in Plumas National Forest.

A fire that began in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park on Sunday exploded over 14 square miles (36 sq km) and was only 10% contained. A highway that leads to Yosemite’s southern entrance remained open.

The largest fire in the United States lay across the California border in south-western Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddNWH_0avAFHKA00
Western Wildfires (AP)

The Bootleg Fire – which doubled and doubled again over the weekend – threatened some 2,000 properties, state fire officials said. It had burned at least seven homes and more than 40 other buildings.

Over the weekend, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office warned that it would cite or even arrest people who ignored orders to “go now” in certain areas immediately threatened by the blaze.

Tim McCarley told KPTV-TV that he and his family had been ordered to flee their home on Friday with flames just minutes behind them.

“They told us to get the hell out ’cause if not, you’re dead,” he said.

He described the blaze as “like a firenado”, with flames leaping dozens of feet into the air and jumping around, catching trees “and then just explosions, boom, boom, boom, boom”.

The fire was burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, near the Klamath County town of Sprague River. It had ravaged an area of about 240 square miles (621 sq km), or nearly twice the size of Portland.

Firefighters had not managed to surround any of it as they struggled to build containment lines.

The fire drastically disrupted service on three transmission lines providing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to California, and the state’s power grid operator repeatedly asked for voluntary power conservation during the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TL6OY_0avAFHKA00
Western Wildfires (AP)

Elsewhere, a forest fire started during lightning storms in south-east Washington grew to 86 square miles (223 sq km). It was 20% contained on Monday.

Another fire west of Winthrop closed the scenic North Cascades Highway, the most northern route through the Cascade Range. The road provides access to North Cascades National Park and the Ross Lake National Recreation Area.

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little mobilised the National Guard to help fight twin lightning-sparked fires that have together charred nearly 24 square miles (62 sq km) of dry timber in the remote, drought-stricken region.

The July heatwave follows unusually high temperatures in June in the West, and comes amid worsening drought conditions throughout the region.

Scientists say human-caused climate change and decades of fire suppression that increases fuel loads have aggravated fire conditions across the region.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Western States#Explosions#Lightning Storms#Western Oregon#Extreme Weather#Plumas National Forest#Kptv Tv#The National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Flash flooding batters parts of Arizona

Swollen waters hit New River, Arizona on Friday causing severe flooding along freeways. The National Weather Service warned that rains of up to two to four inches could produce flash flooding in parts of Arizona. The flash flooding could continue well into the night, especially over recent burn scars and...
Environmenthazard-herald.com

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, the fires have destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a national wildfire tracker published by the U.S. Forest Service, the five biggest wildfires...
EnvironmentLebanon Democrat

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, the fires have destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a national wildfire tracker published by the U.S. Forest Service, the five biggest wildfires...
Environmenthomenewshere.com

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, more than 8,400 people have been forced to evacuate their homes throughout the west, as fires destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a...
EnvironmentKokomo Perspective

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, more than 8,400 people have been forced to evacuate their homes throughout the west, as fires destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy