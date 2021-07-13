Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Antisemitism Masquerading as Activism: Reflections from Jewish Student Leaders at Franklin & Marshall College

By About Us
the-college-reporter.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us awakened the morning of June 23, 2021, to an email from The College Reporter. In between vaccination updates, basketball news, and the inspiring, heartfelt words of a fellow student—words about Pride Month and identity that should have garnered far more attention—there it was: “Franklin and Marshall Faculty Statement in Solidarity with Palestine.”

www.the-college-reporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Education#Antisemitism#Jewish History#Mizrahi Jews#Marshall Faculty#Solidarity#F M#The Franklin Marshall#Shabbat#Palestinians#Anti Jewish#Hamas#Judaism#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyForward

A “Black x Jewish” way to confront racism and antisemitism

A BET special, “Content for Change: Black x Jewish,” explores the histories of oppression experienced by Black Americans and non-Black Jewish Americans, as well as the need to build solidarity between the groups. Its producer is Lacey Schwartz Delgado, a Black Jewish woman whose internationally acclaimed film “Little White Lie” revealed her own complex identity journey.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Rabbi Avraham Cooper: A Jewish Rights Activist Sees The Past Reflected In The Present

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean and director of global social action at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, has devoted his life to defending the rights of Jewish people and combating anti-Semitism, as well as fighting for other oppressed minorities around the world. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1950, Rabbi Cooper attended Yeshivah of Flatbush, where a number of his teachers were Holocaust survivors.
CollegesForward

I resigned from the CUNY union because of its antisemitism

Last week, with deep regret, I resigned from my union— the Professional Staff Congress of the City University of New York (PSC-CUNY) — due to its antisemitism. I joined the union when I became a professor of Jewish studies at Hunter College in 2018. I was extremely proud to do so, as union organizing was in my blood. My great-grandfather, Baruch Vladeck, was a Bundist activist who escaped Russia. He became a socialist alderman in New York, was a manager of this publication — the Forward — and in 1934 he helped found the Jewish Labor Committee whose focus was to organize Jewish workers and to combat the rising tide of antisemitism in Europe.
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

Speakers At D.C. Rally Decry Anti-Semitism And Vow More Support For Israel

Many of the speakers who came to Washington D.C. Sunday for what was labeled “No Fear: A Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People” said that the anti-Semitism that has taken place in recent months in the U.S. cannot be allowed to continue. Several thousand gathered on the National Mall, near the U.S. Capitol building, and heard speakers who were often defiant in their tone.
ReligionForward

A new frontier for preventing antisemitic attacks: Jewish summer camp

NEW YORK (JTA) — The summer after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, Helene Drobenare decided to take off a large Hebrew word from the T-shirts of her camp counselors. Shirts with the word “tzevet,” Hebrew for staff, usually in big block letters, are standard swag for the legions of counselors who work at Jewish day camps and sleepaway camps each summer across the country. Drobenare, the executive director of Camp Young Judaea Sprout Lake, which includes an overnight camp and two day camps, was worried that for the counselors at her day camp in Brooklyn, the Hebrew on their shirts would make the counselors a target in the middle of the day camp’s crowded neighborhood.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

From ‘Peaceful’ Anti-Israel Vilification to Antisemitic Violence

Few could have imagined that the current wave of violence against Jews in major American cities would be possible within living memory of the Holocaust. Jews in America now fear walking the streets wearing Jewish artifacts, congregating outside Jewish community buildings, or even speaking Hebrew or Yiddish in public. Shocking and unparalleled scenes of Jews being assaulted by mobs of anti-Israel thugs in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and other American cities, have begun to ring alarm bells.
Educationthe-college-reporter.com

Students and Alumni Response to the Faculty Statement in Solidarity with Palestine

We, students and alumni at Franklin & Marshall College, express our support for the Palestinian global community. We express our support for Palestinians to have the right to peoplehood, homeland, and safety. We condemn the violence, displacement, and colonization of Palestinians by the militarized state of Israel. We condemn the...
MuseumsHyperallergic

Citing Pro-Israel Ties, 25 Artists Disaffiliate From London Collection

Twenty-five artists and cultural workers who have exhibited at or collaborated with the Zabludowicz Collection have disaffiliated from the contemporary art museum and its project spaces, citing its ties to pro-Israeli lobbying and the Israeli air force. Today, July 26, they sent individually signed letters addressed to Zabludowicz Art Projects...
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

A Jewish library’s treasure surfaced at auction. How did it get there?

(JTA) — When an auction house recently unveiled a new catalog of rare Jewish books and manuscripts, Rabbi Elli Fischer was among the many who rushed to examine the goods. An Israeli-American university researcher, Fischer was particularly intrigued by an old handwritten journal — opening bid: $100,000. The journal, known...
Religion4tucson.com

July Prayer Domain Newsletter:

Greetings Pray-ers, Let’s talk about Rosh Hashanah or the Feast of Trumpets. There is such a rich history associated with this feast, both biblical and historical. Rosh Hashanah is a stand-alone feast or appointed time that according to Jewish tradition enters people into a time of prayer or the Days of Awe, which I began sharing about in the July 6th newsletter. It is also the first day for the 10 Days of Prayer (Sept. 6-16). The Feast of Trumpets is a day of rest celebrated with trumpet blasts and (animal) sacrifices. Its intended purpose was to present Israel before the Lord for His favor. It is mentioned twice in the Old Testament: Leviticus 23:23-25 and Numbers 29:1-6. This feast is not mentioned in the New Testament. However, NT scripture does show us that Jesus/Yeshua & the disciples did participate in the various feasts (appointed times, moadim). The Feast of Trumpets is a call to repentance and it lasts one day. (Note: you may recall from past newsletters that the Days of Awe was the name given to the period between the Feast of Trumpets and the Day of Atonement, and was a time for repentance.) During this time trumpets are blown. These instruments had many uses: gather an assembly before the Lord, sound a battle alarm, coronation of a new king, or announcing the approach of the holy days. While trumpets were often silver, for this particular feast, shofars (or ram’s horns) were used. The shofar was a visible reminder of God’s provision. Genesis 22:1-14 tells the story of Abraham and Isaac when Abraham was, in faith, going to sacrifice his son. But, the Lord sent the ram in Isaac’s stead. Let us look at how Jesus/Yeshua could be a reflection of this feast. I’ve shared how Jesus fulfilled the spring High Holy Days: Passover – He was the Passover lamb; Unleavened Bread – He was without sin; First Fruits – He was the first to be raised from the dead; and Pentecost. Pentecost initially was a time to celebrate the giving of God’s word – the Torah. Now we have the giving of His Spirit. If Jesus fulfilled these first four appointed times (found in scripture), could we at least consider that Jesus will be fulfilled in these three fall High Holy Days? Only the Lord knows the date of Jesus/Yeshua’s return. Matthew 24 and Mark 13 tell extensively in Jesus’s own words with regards to the last days. “No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Be on guard! Be alert!” Mark 13:32-33 “….They will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of the sky, with power and great glory. And He will send His angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather His elect…….” Matthew 24:30b-31a The Apostle Paul writes: “According to the Lord’s own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will come down from heaven with a loud command with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first.” I Thessalonians 4:15-16 “Listen, I tell you a mystery: we will not all sleep, but we will all be changed – in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed.” I Corinthians 15:51-52 Is scripture giving us insight or hints? Might Jesus/Yeshua be the fulfillment of Rosh Hashanah/the Feast of Trumpets sometime in the future? I don’t know. However, this does make me wonder, ponder and pray. Even though this feast was first mentioned thousands of years ago, I can see the need to be obedient to its premise – as a person of prayer to enter into a time of repentance. I hope you will consider joining us this evening (Tuesday, July 27) for a time of prayer at 5151 E. Broadway, 17th floor, 5-7pm. Blessings & Shalom Kris.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

The “Apartheid” Poll and the Disinformation Discourse

The July 2021 Jewish Electorate Institute poll of American Jewish opinion on Israel,3 has shocked the Jewish community. The poll, which has triggered sharp debate both in the United States and Israel,4 shows 25 percent of respondents believe that Israel is an apartheid state, while 22 percent consider Israel guilty of genocide against Palestinians. Conducted by the Jewish Electorate Institute, an affiliate of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, the online survey has raised questions ranging from the questionnaire’s methodological reliability, its survey bias, to its overarching political context and objectives. The pollsters, under the direction of Jim Gerstein, a progressive Democrat, have conducted surveys for J Street, the New Israel Fund, and other progressive Washington, D.C., think tanks.5.
West Long Branch, NJmonmouth.edu

Testimonials from PAL Students, Faculty, and Leaders

“Shaharyar was a life saver. He was extremely helpful and I would be failing Chem. without his tutoring. I highly recommend him to anyone. He is spectacular.”. “Shaharyar was a very effective tutor and did everything he could to help.”. “BY 111 and lab are the most difficult course for...
SocietyBBC

The black immigrant who challenged US segregation - nearly 190 years ago

It was a cold, rainy day in November 1832 when Brazilian immigrant Emiliano Mundrucu boarded a steamboat - the Telegraph - with his wife Harriet and their one-year-old daughter Emiliana. They were taking a business trip from the Massachusetts coast to Nantucket Island, in the northeast of the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy