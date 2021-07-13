Antisemitism Masquerading as Activism: Reflections from Jewish Student Leaders at Franklin & Marshall College

Greetings Pray-ers, Let’s talk about Rosh Hashanah or the Feast of Trumpets. There is such a rich history associated with this feast, both biblical and historical. Rosh Hashanah is a stand-alone feast or appointed time that according to Jewish tradition enters people into a time of prayer or the Days of Awe, which I began sharing about in the July 6th newsletter. It is also the first day for the 10 Days of Prayer (Sept. 6-16). The Feast of Trumpets is a day of rest celebrated with trumpet blasts and (animal) sacrifices. Its intended purpose was to present Israel before the Lord for His favor. It is mentioned twice in the Old Testament: Leviticus 23:23-25 and Numbers 29:1-6. This feast is not mentioned in the New Testament. However, NT scripture does show us that Jesus/Yeshua & the disciples did participate in the various feasts (appointed times, moadim). The Feast of Trumpets is a call to repentance and it lasts one day. (Note: you may recall from past newsletters that the Days of Awe was the name given to the period between the Feast of Trumpets and the Day of Atonement, and was a time for repentance.) During this time trumpets are blown. These instruments had many uses: gather an assembly before the Lord, sound a battle alarm, coronation of a new king, or announcing the approach of the holy days. While trumpets were often silver, for this particular feast, shofars (or ram’s horns) were used. The shofar was a visible reminder of God’s provision. Genesis 22:1-14 tells the story of Abraham and Isaac when Abraham was, in faith, going to sacrifice his son. But, the Lord sent the ram in Isaac’s stead. Let us look at how Jesus/Yeshua could be a reflection of this feast. I’ve shared how Jesus fulfilled the spring High Holy Days: Passover – He was the Passover lamb; Unleavened Bread – He was without sin; First Fruits – He was the first to be raised from the dead; and Pentecost. Pentecost initially was a time to celebrate the giving of God’s word – the Torah. Now we have the giving of His Spirit. If Jesus fulfilled these first four appointed times (found in scripture), could we at least consider that Jesus will be fulfilled in these three fall High Holy Days? Only the Lord knows the date of Jesus/Yeshua’s return. Matthew 24 and Mark 13 tell extensively in Jesus’s own words with regards to the last days. “No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Be on guard! Be alert!” Mark 13:32-33 “….They will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of the sky, with power and great glory. And He will send His angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather His elect…….” Matthew 24:30b-31a The Apostle Paul writes: “According to the Lord’s own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will come down from heaven with a loud command with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first.” I Thessalonians 4:15-16 “Listen, I tell you a mystery: we will not all sleep, but we will all be changed – in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed.” I Corinthians 15:51-52 Is scripture giving us insight or hints? Might Jesus/Yeshua be the fulfillment of Rosh Hashanah/the Feast of Trumpets sometime in the future? I don’t know. However, this does make me wonder, ponder and pray. Even though this feast was first mentioned thousands of years ago, I can see the need to be obedient to its premise – as a person of prayer to enter into a time of repentance. I hope you will consider joining us this evening (Tuesday, July 27) for a time of prayer at 5151 E. Broadway, 17th floor, 5-7pm. Blessings & Shalom Kris.