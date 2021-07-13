North Linn returns to state softball tournament

WAUSA — This past week ended the 16/18 Viking Softball team’s season ended. The team played Tuesday night in Wakefield to make up a game that was canceled earlier this season due to rain. Sienna West started pitching for the first game. The Lady Vikings started strong in the 1st inning by holding Wakefield and not letting them score. The Lady Vikings were able to bring in 4 runs. The Lady Vikings would not score again this game, but their defense was strong and held Wakefield scoreless. Jaide Kaiser would come into pitch at the bottom of the 6th inning to finish out the game to bring home the win with a score of 4-0. During the 2nd game of the night, Charlie Price would start as pitcher. The Lady Vikings struggled for the first 2 innings and would allow Wakefield to score 1 run but would not be able to score themselves. During the 3rd inning the Lady Vikings would bring home 2 runs to put them in the lead. During the 4th inning, Jaide Kaiser would come into pitch to finish out the inning but not before Wakefield would score a run to tie up the game. The 6th inning would be the Lady Viking’s inning. They would score 6 runs to secure their win. Charlie Price, Abby Kaiser, Taylor Alexander, and Peyton Privett would hit doubles. The Lady Vikings would only allow Wakefield to score 2 runs at the bottom of the inning to secure the win with a score 8-4.