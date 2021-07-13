Cancel
High School

North Linn returns to state softball tournament

northwestgeorgianews.com
 13 days ago

Jul. 13—TROY MILLS — There was Ellie Flanagan's early dance with danger. There was the back-to-back long-ball trick by Jill Smith and Jenna Lemley. And there was the pinch-hit decision, a gut feeling, that paid off. Big time. Addie Cira came through with a clutch two-run single in the fourth...

