An Open Letter to Respected Colleagues

As a child of the fifties, a teen of the ’60’s and an adult now pushing 78, I can not get my head around what is happening in this country. One sixth of the country doesn’t believe what their eyes showed them about January 6th. United States Senators who won’t concede that the current president won fair and square. United States Representatives, and Senators, who are either dangerous liars or dangerous lunatics, people who were trapped in on January 6th in fear of their lives, now brushing it all off. Republican leaders who won’t lead but only obstruct, betting our democracy on their capturing majorities in the next election. Would that my professor of political science and masters degree advisor were still alive. He’d know what we should do. Or would he? I just don’t know. And that’s the point. I always felt like I knew. Now I don’t.