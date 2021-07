PUBG Mobile really has been through the wringer in India: its popularity in the country led to concerns that children were spending too long playing the game, and several Indian cities placed bans on the game in 2019 after blaming it for promoting violent behaviour. Then, in 2020, PUBG Mobile was banned across the entire country following increased tensions between China and India. As the game was published by Chinese company Tencent, PUBG Mobile was included in the list of 118 apps banned in India over security concerns.