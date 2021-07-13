Cancel
Video Games

VALORANT player finds new Jett dash on Ascent

By Ryan Galloway
dotesports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJett is one of the most mobile agents in VALORANT with her combination of dashes. As one of the original agents, players have had plenty of time to find every use for her kit in the game, but one player has found a brand-new dash at B site on Ascent.

Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT player discovers wall bang spot on Split

A VALORANT player found a new spot where players can wall bang enemies in A main from B Link by shooting through a wall in Sewer. I discovered a crazy new 1 way wall bang on spilt. from VALORANT. A VALORANT player uploaded a short clip of an enemy agent...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Finn shares his thoughts about the recent behind-the-scenes CLG video

After CLG shared a behind-the-scenes video where the players were told that “this might be the last time” the same roster was playing together, outcry broke out within the League of Legends community. CLG’s top laner, Finn Wiestål shared his thoughts on his stream shortly after the video was released,...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ScreaM shares his VALORANT’s Year One stats

Team Liquid’s superstar Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom has had an amazing first year in VALORANT after he retired from CS:GO in August 2020. Riot Games sent an email to every VALORANT player with their statistics over the last year, detailing some of their milestones. Many pros shared it on social media and ScreaM didn’t shy away. The “headshot machine” has won 530 matches and is in the top two percent of players, averaged a 2.09 K/D/A ratio (top three percent), and dealt 3,346,156 damage (top one percent). ScreaM hit 17,048 headshots, 28,607 body shots, and just 1,910 leg shots, which means that his overall headshot percentage is 35.84 percent.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Pantheon build in League of Legends

The Unbreakable Spear, Pantheon is one of the most versatile champions in League of Legends. While traditionally played as a top champion, Pantheon can be played in the mid lane and even support. The champion’s kit allows him to shut down opponents’ abilities and win duels with ease early in the game while remaining powerful throughout.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every cosmetic coming in Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.12.0

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.12.0, is adding its second champion expansion featuring Akshan and Viego. In addition to the 23 new cards, there’s a Sentinels of Light event, which adds skins that cross over with League of Legends’ newest content. LoR’s upcoming seasonal event will have a dedicated...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot details buffs coming to Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, and others in League Patch 11.15

The League of Legends gameplay design team went into extensive detail regarding upcoming buffs to several champions in today’s preview of Patch 11.15. The patch preview outlined buffs for a slew of champions coming in the upcoming patch, with changes slated to be dealt out to 10 different champions across all five of the game’s roles. Buffs are on the table for several engage-heavy support champions such as Rell and Blitzcrank, the latter of whom is receiving a massive damage buff to Rocket Grab (Q). Other bottom lane champions including Caitlyn and Xayah are also receiving buffs, with Caitlyn set to receive a 20 percent increase to the Attack Damage ratio on Piltover Peacemaker (Q).
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Ascent Gets Deep Dive Gameplay Video - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant have released a gameplay deep dive video for the Xbox Series X version of the co-op cyberpunk science-fiction action RPG, The Ascent. View the gameplay deep dive video below:. The Ascent will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam,...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Greninja build in Pokémon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE feels like a game that heavily depends on offensive Pokémon to set the tone for every match, mainly because the games are meant to last 10 minutes, and the gameplay needs to ensure that players can keep a solid pace. Greninja is one of those offensive options, but...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Apex Legends player saves teammate with well-timed zipline

An Apex Legends player saved their teammate from falling off the map using Pathfinder’s zipline at the last second. Pathfinder is a popular character thanks to his iconic personality and intriguing back story. His abilities also make him an excellent choice for players who want to quickly move around the map and help their teammates escape danger. One Pathfinder player recently managed to take this a step further by saving their teammate from falling off the map.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT player highlights Cypher one-way smokes on Icebox

A VALORANT player discovered two one-way smokes on B Site on Icebox that can help defend the site. One-way smokes are an excellent way to cover an entrance and potentially kill unsuspecting enemies. If done correctly, the enemies can’t see you on their side of the smoke, but you can still see their legs or other parts of their bodies. Pushing into a one-way smoke is rarely a good idea and can completely derail an enemy push.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

League player 2-shots Mountain Drake with outlandish AP Jhin build

A League of Legends player took down a Mountain Drake with just two attacks in a solo queue game. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a League player, who was playing Jhin in the clip, went off the beaten path with their strategy and opted for a full ability power build that allowed them to instantly kill one of the stronger neutral monsters on Summoner’s Rift.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Na’Vi completes its VALORANT roster by signing 4 NoPressure players

Natus Vincere has finalized its VALORANT lineup with the addition of four players from non-sponsored team NoPressure, the Ukrainian organization announced today. Vladyslav “Arch” Svistov, Denis “dinkzj” Tkachev, Artur “7ssk7” Kiurshyn, and Mikhail “Duno” Fokin competed with Kirill “Cloud” Nekhozhin, Na’Vi’s first VALORANT player, under the tag NoPressure at the CIS VCT Stage Three: Challengers One event where they beat forZe twice and finished runners-up to Gambit, earning a spot in the Challengers Playoffs. The decision to sign these four players was directly influenced by the results they achieved with Cloud.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

When does the Steam Deck release?

Valve is stepping into the handheld console market this year with a device called the Steam Deck—and it looks like we might be able to get one just in time for the holidays. The gaming giant today revealed initial images of the console and announced its price point that starts at $399.

