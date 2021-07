London and other parts of southern England experienced flash floods yesterday caused by heavy rain.Pictures and videos from across the area showed roads covered in surface water after hours of downpours. London Fire Brigade said that they took more than 600 calls concerning flooding on roads and in basements, while as many as eight Tube stations were closed.We have now taken more than 600 calls to flooding incidents, including flooding to roads & properties, reports of ceilings collapsing & vehicles stuck in water. Crews used specialist water rescue equipment to rescue five people from a car stuck in flood...