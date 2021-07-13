Boy, 3, dies after being sedated for routine operation at dentist

A three-year-old boy in Kansas died on Tuesday while receiving routine treatment at a dentist, the Wichita police department said.

Abiel Valenzuela Zapata was taken to Tiny Teeth Pediatrics Dentistry in Wichita by his mother after he developed a gum infection and his teeth needed to be pulled.

The toddler was “fine for about 30 minutes under sedation ” before his cheek started to swell and his pulse began to slow down as the doctor worked on his lower jaw, the anaesthesiologist said in the report, according to KSNW .

The attorney of the dental clinic released a statement, saying “Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry is devastated by the death” of the boy and they had no reason to expect anything untowardly as they have never experienced an incident like this before.

“We are praying for the family during this time and ask for the community to do so, as well,” it read.

“Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this tragic event may have occurred. Our practice has never experienced an incident like this, and we had no reason to expect this procedure would be anything other than routine.”

Abiel was just a month away from turning four and his mother said he cried before surgery as he was scared of getting a shot.

“I told him, ‘Papi, everything’s going to be okay. You know you’re fine,’” Ms Valenzuela told the TV station.

“As a mother, you feel like you failed him because you didn’t do anything to protect him. I really thought that I made the right choice,” she added.

When Abiel’s heart rate started to drop, he was administered CPR and 911 was called. He was then rushed to the Wichita hospital where he was announced dead.

“We didn’t expect to come out of there without a child,” said Ms Valenzuela.

She said she did not know about the medical emergency until he was brought out to the ambulance and taken to the hospital. She said she kept asking for details at the front desk of the clinic.

Ms Valenzuela said she promised his son that: “‘I couldn’t do anything for you, but I will investigate.’ It’s what I told him. It’s the only thing I can do and bring awareness.”

The mother of three said his two siblings Jaquelyn, 6, and Gabriel, 2, have been asking about his brother ever since.

“I asked him later on in the night, ‘Where is Abiel,’ and he pointed up, and he said he is with God,” the mother said.

Police officer Trevor Macy told KSN in a statement that no criminal investigation is underway “at this time.”