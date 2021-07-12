Cancel
Mental Health

1 in 3 young people experienced declining mental health during COVID-19

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Mental health has been a constant concern throughout the coronavirus pandemic. While a lot of that concern is centered around the well-being of seniors, especially those living alone, a new study finds many children and teens are also struggling with the changes COVID is causing in their daily lives. Researchers at The Ohio State University say one in three young people report experiencing declining mental health over the last year.

www.studyfinds.org

#Covid 19#Appalachian Ohio#Depression#Covid#The Ohio State University#Ohio State#Kenyon College
Mental Health
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
