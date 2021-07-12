1 in 3 young people experienced declining mental health during COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mental health has been a constant concern throughout the coronavirus pandemic. While a lot of that concern is centered around the well-being of seniors, especially those living alone, a new study finds many children and teens are also struggling with the changes COVID is causing in their daily lives. Researchers at The Ohio State University say one in three young people report experiencing declining mental health over the last year.www.studyfinds.org
