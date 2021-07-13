Cancel
Terry Hunter reviews L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

By Terry Hunter
hawaiinewsnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to watch something other the thrills offered by summer tent pole movies like the 9th Fast and Furious movie, consider some great feature films from the past that are streaming on Netflix. Made in 1993, WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE is a sweet, satisfying drama about an unusual family in a small Iowa town. A young Johnny Depp plays Gilbert, a grocery clerk who’s the main caregiver for his younger mentally impaired brother, Arnie, played by an almost unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio in a breakthrough performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. The highly entertaining RAIN MAN (1998) won four Oscars including Best Picture. Dustin Hoffman took the Best Actor award for his convincing performance as an autistic savant, Raymond Babbitt, older brother of Tom Cruise who plays wheeler dealer, Charlie Babbitt. Much to Charlie’s dismay, their father left all his money to Raymond who lives in an institution. So Charlie kidnaps his brother, determined to take him to L.A. and find a way to get his hands on that money. Directed by Clint Eastwood in 2003, MYSTIC RIVER is a powerful, intense crime drama. Sean Penn won best actor as Jimmy, an ex-con who now runs a convenience store. When his daughter is found murdered, his anguish know no limits. Tim Robbins won best supporting actor as Dave, Jimmy’s old friend and neighbor. As a young boy, Dave was kidnapped and sexually abused for several days—and Robbins’ performance shows how that trauma haunts him still.

One measure of a movie’s quality is how well it stands the test of time. Made in 1997, L.A. CONFIDENTIAL holds up well. It’s a very entertaining film noir, an exciting crime drama set in 1953 Los Angeles. It’s got deeply flawed characters plus a complicated but satisfying plot full of thrilling surprises. Kim Basinger won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a high class call girl. And Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce got their first starring roles in a Hollywood film.
