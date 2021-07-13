Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Marcus Rashford proves yet again he’s an example to us all – 15 top reactions to his powerful statement

By Harriet Brewis
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41E0m9_0avADdTc00

Marcus Rashford has been an inspiration to millions ever since he took on the Government over child food poverty.

At just 23, he’s one of the nation’s top footballers but has also found time to champion causes which truly matter: helping low-income families and combating racism.

Now, he has proven his grace, maturity and poise with a powerful statement following Sunday’s Euro 2020 final and the despicable fall-out that ensued.

Posting on Twitter hours after he suffered a barrage of racist abuse on social media and a mural in his honour was defaced in Withington, Manchester, he vowed that he would “never apologise for who I am and where I came from”.

In the impassioned post, he admitted feeling eaten up by not scoring his crucial penalty and apologised profusely to fans, but said that while he “can take critique of my performance all day long” he would never be sorry for being a “black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester.”

Rashford wrote: “I’ve felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands. I dreamt of days like this.”

Referring to how the defaced mural has since been festooned with hearts, flags and tributes, he continued: “The messages I have received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears. The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.

“I’m Marcus Rashford, 23 years old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else, I have that.”

He ended his statement: “For all the kind messages, thank you. I’ll be back stronger. We’ll be back stronger.”

The 23-year old shared it just before 9pm on Monday. By 7.30am on Tuesday it had racked up more than 810,000 likes and 180,000 retweets. Such is the power of his words.

Here’s what admirers of the young sporting legend and MBE have had to say:

After the vandalised mural was enveloped in messages of love and support, Rashford’s team Manchester United tweeted a video of the scene, hailing their young star as an inspiration:

The portrait, based on a photograph by Daniel Cheetham and painted by street artist Akse, was created last November in collaboration with community street art project Withington Walls. It was reportedly commissioned in recognition of Rashford’s free school meals campaign.

His mother provided the quote on the mural, which reads: “Take pride in knowing that your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose.”

It was defaced within hours of England’s loss to Italy, with the f-word scrawled across it.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Superintendent Paul Savill said: “This is disgraceful behaviour and will absolutely not be tolerated.

“Greater Manchester prides itself on being made up from a number of diverse communities, and hate crime in any form is completely unacceptable and not welcome here in our city.

“GMP takes crimes of this nature very seriously and an investigation has been launched.”

An online fundraiser set up to repair the mural and keep maintaining it raised more than £25,000 within a matter of hours.

A post on the Crowdfunder page reads: “The England team may have lost, but they have done us proud on and off the pitch. This team has shown us the nation we can be. They have proved that diversity is our strength.

“We are unsure how much it is going to cost at this stage to repair, but anything raised beyond what it costs will likely be spent on funding CCTV coverage, protective paint or further artworks in the village. Any funding raised beyond our needs will be donated to anti-racism and food bank projects.”

Rashford’s inspiring work continues...

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

46K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Manchester United#Italy#Greater Manchester#Gmp#Cctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

England legend slams Marcus Rashford after his penalty contributes to Euro 2020 loss against Italy

Former England player and midfield legend, Frank Lampard, has blasted Marcus Rashford for making his penalty kick against Italy more difficult than it needed to be. The Manchester United star was brought on by Gareth Southgate late into the game in order to be one of the penalty takers, but despite sending Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way, Rashford saw his spot-kick agonisingly graze the upright as it went out of play.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Schoolboy who wrote letter to Marcus Rashford tells Boris Johnson he’s not doing enough to tackle racism

A schoolboy who wrote a letter to cheer up Marcus Rashford has now said Boris Johnson is not doing enough to tackle racism.On an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Dexter Rosier read out the letter he sent to the England player after he received racist abuse following the UEFA Euros 2020 final. He then also revealed he had sent a letter to the Prime Minister. urging him to do more to prevent these cases.'Dear Boris Johnson, I Dexter do not think you are doing enough about racial abuse.'9-year-old Dexter has also written to Boris Johnson asking for tougher punishment...
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Akse? Meet the street artist behind Marcus Rashford's mural

The mural of Marcus Rashford in Withington, Manchester was defaced after England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 finals. Locals have since showered the mural in supportive notes to cover up the vandalism. Notes and drawings with the words “role model”, “wonderful human” and “hero” have been attached to the wall.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford's injury lay-off until October is a big blow for Man United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to avoid another slow start... but with Jadon Sancho coming in and Paul Pogba looking sharp from Euro 2020, now it's time to prove they can cope

The news that Marcus Rashford will be sidelined until the end of October for surgery on a shoulder injury comes as a hefty blow for Manchester United. The 23-year-old has played through the pain barrier for club and country England for so long but the procedure can't be put off any longer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jesse Lingard confident England will defeat Italy in Euro 2020 final and claims he'll be 'screaming the house down' as he watches the game in isolation after returning from holiday

Jesse Lingard is confident England will prevail in their Euro 2020 final against Italy to win their first major championship in 55 years. The Manchester United player was called up to Gareth Southgate's initial 33-man squad after impressing on-loan last season at West Ham. Lingard was cut however when Southgate...
Premier League90min.com

Marcus Rashford yet to decide on shoulder surgery

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford is still considering his options when it comes to potentially undergoing shoulder surgery this summer. Rashford has been managing an issue with his shoulder for the best part of eight months now, and he saw a specialist last week...
Societychatsports.com

'As a society we need to do better': Jadon Sancho speaks out about racist abuse he and his 'brothers' Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka received after Euro 2020 and insists 'hate will never win' - before revealing post-final feeling was the 'worst I've felt

Jadon Sancho has insisted 'we need to do better as a society' and 'hold people accountable' as he spoke out for the first time after he and his 'brothers' Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka received racial abuse. The 21-year-old was a victim of vile racial abuse after he was one...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Bukayo Saka ‘knew instantly of hate’ he would receive after Euro 2020 loss but adds: Love always wins

Bukayo Saka said he “knew instantly” that he would be bombarded with hateful messages after the Euro 2020 final, but added that “love always wins” as he thanked fans for their support. The 19-year-old posted on Twitter on Thursday for the first time since England’s defeat to Italy and responded to the horrific racist abuse that he, alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, had received.It was the Arsenal midfielder’s penalty miss which sealed a 3-2 shoot-out defeat by Italy at Wembley, after the sides had found themselves locked together at 1-1 following extra time.At the beginning of the message, Saka...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

How football reacted to Rashford's statement

The Manchester United forward posted his eloquent message on Monday evening, less than 24 hours after the agonising outcome to this summer's tournament unfolded at Wembley Stadium. By midday on Tuesday, his tweet had received almost a million likes and had been retweeted more than 200,000 times. It was also...
AnimalsBBC

Exmoor beaver named after England's Marcus Rashford

The first beaver born on Exmoor for 400 years has been named after England footballer Marcus Rashford. The kit, which was born on the National Trust's Holnicote Estate, was named after the striker by thousands of people in a social media poll. The conservation charity opened up the vote to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy