'Electronic paper' brings vibrant colors to ultra-thin digital screens

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOTHENBURG, Sweden — Digital technology seemingly gets smaller and thinner every year. Now, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology say people may soon be reading from digital screens as thin as a sheet of paper. Moreover, their report reveals how this “electronic paper” will have vibrant colors that users will still be able to see while sitting in the sun.

