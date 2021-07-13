In Goa, the Water Runs Black

Although perhaps best known as a laid-back beach destination, the western Indian state of Goa is soon to make a sartorial splash. The Moda Goa Museum and Research Center—a longtime passion project of one of India’s most famous fashion designers, the late Wendell Rodricks—is due to open in October in Rodricks’ historic Colvale home. The museum will feature 18 galleries housing more than 800 pieces and cultural artifacts from the designer’s personal collection, including the swimsuit worn by 1966 Miss World Reita Feria and gold jewelry dating to the 1600s. Other additions to vibrant North Goa include MansionHaus, a nine-suite boutique hotel and private members’ club that opened this year in a 19th century villa in Anjuna, and the upcoming King’s Mansion in Candolim, a luxury hotel and seaside spa that pledges to incorporate traditional Ayurvedic medicine into wellness treatments that are personalized with the help of genetic analysis. —Sarah Khan.