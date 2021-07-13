Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

In Goa, the Water Runs Black

By Disha Shetty
Hakai Magazine
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is also available in audio format. Listen now, download, or subscribe to “Hakai Magazine Audio Edition” through your favorite podcast app. This story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. In February this year, there were unseasonal rain showers in Vāsco Da Gāma, a port town along...

www.hakaimagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Gautam Adani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal India#South India#Western India#Coal Mines#The Mormugao Port Trust#Indian#Jsw Group#Vedanta Limited#Adani Group#Portuguese#Ministry Of Shipping#Coke#Mollem National Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Air Pollution
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Portugal
Related
IndiaTime

North Goa, India

Although perhaps best known as a laid-back beach destination, the western Indian state of Goa is soon to make a sartorial splash. The Moda Goa Museum and Research Center—a longtime passion project of one of India’s most famous fashion designers, the late Wendell Rodricks—is due to open in October in Rodricks’ historic Colvale home. The museum will feature 18 galleries housing more than 800 pieces and cultural artifacts from the designer’s personal collection, including the swimsuit worn by 1966 Miss World Reita Feria and gold jewelry dating to the 1600s. Other additions to vibrant North Goa include MansionHaus, a nine-suite boutique hotel and private members’ club that opened this year in a 19th century villa in Anjuna, and the upcoming King’s Mansion in Candolim, a luxury hotel and seaside spa that pledges to incorporate traditional Ayurvedic medicine into wellness treatments that are personalized with the help of genetic analysis. —Sarah Khan.
AccidentsNew York Post

Landslide kills nine tourists in northern Indian state

Nine tourists were killed and three others injured by a landslide in northern India Sunday — when massive boulders slammed into the vehicle they were traveling in. Dramatic video posted on social media shows large rocks falling down a steep valley and crashing onto a bridge in the state of Himachal Pradeshin, according to the BBC.
Energy Industrymilwaukeesun.com

Kejriwal promises 300 units free electricity in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised to provide 300 units of free power to the people of Goa and also offered to waive off old electricity bills, ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.
Economydallassun.com

"Madhya Pradesh can become industrial hub": CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the state is an ideal destination to become an industrial hub. Delivering an address virtually at Horasis India event titled "Madhya Pradesh - India's Emerging Economic Tiger," the Chief Minister said, "Madhya...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

India’s first Covid patient tests positive again

A medical student from the Indian state of Kerala, who was the first in India to test positive for Covid-19, has been infected with the virus again, officials said. The 20-year-old student, from Kerala’s Thrissur district, tested positive for a second time when she took the RT-PCR test before a flight to India’s national capital Delhi. She told The New Indian Express: “The antigen test was negative but the RT-PCR came back positive. I only have mild symptoms and am currently under home isolation.”Thrissur district medical officer Dr KJ Reena said that none of the student’s family members have tested...
Politicsneworleanssun.com

Goa CM to meet Amit Shah

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 18 (ANI): A delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will call on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Monday with respect to the inclusion of Goa's Dhangar Community in the ST Category. As per...
Lifestyledallassun.com

CISF nabs Tanzanian with 70 vials of Remdesivr at Delhi IGI

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel nabbed a foreign national with a huge quantity of medicines including 70 vials of Remdesivir injections, a restricted drug for the treatment of COVID-19, worth approximately Rs 3.5 lakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport here. The woman was...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China cheers Russia's move away from US dollar in favor of yuan

Beijing has welcomed Russia's decision to cut the US currency from its National Wealth Fund and give the yuan a bigger role, China's Foreign Ministry has announced. Last week, Russia fully eliminated the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund, reducing its share from 35% to zero. Meanwhile, it raised the amount of Chinese yuan in the fund to 30.4%, which put it in second place after the euro with 39.7%.
SportsAOL Corp

'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy