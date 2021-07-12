Cancel
2021 Alexander D. Langmuir Lecture by Former CDC Director William Foege

Kilgore News Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the EIS 70th Anniversary virtual webinar, Former CDC Director William H. Foege, MD, MPH chronicled the history and function of the EIS program while speaking about his work as an EIS officer in Colorado from 1962-1964. Dr. Foege also discussed his experiences as chief of the Smallpox Eradication Program in the 1960's in West and Central Africa, underscoring the importance of the EIS program and how EIS officers were instrumental in successfully eradicating an infectious disease for the first time in human history. He also highlighted EIS program's invaluable role in response efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the crucial need for preparedness against future pandemics. For more information about the EIS program, visit www.cdc.gov/EIS.

