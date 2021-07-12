Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea: An Urgent Public Health Issue

We all want coronavirus to just go away, but it has different plans: The new Delta variant is resulting in rising cases, deaths and hospitalizations. And while people argue over mask mandates, it's the unvaccinated who are most likely to get sick, while the rest of us remain in danger of new variants, experts warn. How safe are you? Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist, Regents Professor, and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on Morning Joe with a warning for us all. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.