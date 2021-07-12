Cancel
Public Health

Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea: An Urgent Public Health Issue – Audio Description

Kilgore News Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video explores the history of drug-resistant gonorrhea and why effective treatment is so important.

Public HealthHealthline

Drug-Resistant Fungal 'Superbug' Has Health Officials Worried

Concerns are being raised about a drug-resistant fungal “superbug” that has spread in healthcare facilities in Texas and Washington, D.C. Experts say the Candida auris fungus is highly contagious and can cause serious illness, especially in people already in a weakened condition. The strain first appeared in Japan in 2009...
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Region H public health departments are issuing a Public Health Advisory in response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across northwest Missouri related to the emergence of the delta variant. At this time, unvaccinated residents of all ages who have resumed normal activities without adequate protection...
Brevard County, FLclick orlando

Brevard health officials issue urgent appeal as uptick in COVID-19 cases have crowded ERs

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County medical officials issued an urgent plea Wednesday to the community as COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising: Get vaccinated. Brevard County Emergency Management issued statements from multiple health care facilities regarding the growing infections among the unvaccinated and the impact on local hospitals. Don Walker, the spokesperson for the county, said the rise in new virus cases is “an alarming trend.”
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Department of Health issues public health advisory due to increased drug overdose activity in Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Health issued a public health advisory Wednesday due to increased drug overdose activity in Providence. From Sunday, July 11, 2021–Saturday, July 17, 2021, RIDOH received 21 reports of suspected opioid overdoses from hospital emergency departments. Increased opioid overdose activity in this region is considered more than 17 opioid overdoses within a seven-day period.
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

New guidelines for schools issued by California Department of Public Health

At the July 13 meeting of the TUSD School Board, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson announced that only three days after the District announced that they would reopen the schools in August under the COVID guidelines of the CDC (Center for Disease Control), the plan was superseded by new guidelines issued on July 12 by the CDPH (California Department of Public Health).
ScienceMarshall News Messenger

CDC Grand Rounds: Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is an ancient disease that remains an important global cause of morbidity and mortality. In most cases, TB can be treated and cured by taking a combination of several drugs for 6 to 12 months. When inappropriate or incomplete treatment takes place, however, TB bacteria can develop resistance to multiple drugs. Treatment of drug-resistant TB is currently longer, more toxic, more complex, and less effective than for drug-susceptible TB. In 2011, less than 10% of the total estimated multidrug-resistant TB (MDR TB) cases were detected and annually, there are approximately 500,000 cases of MDR TB, and 150,000 deaths. Although there are simple rapid tests that have improved the diagnosis of the disease, there is immense potential to increase the number of persons diagnosed with MDR TB, and diagnose them more quickly so that they can begin treatment sooner.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Public Health will continue to push COVID-19 vaccinations

Public Health will be making a big push to vaccinate children for the upcoming school year. But at the same time, they will continue to push COVID-19 vaccinations to get as many people vaccinated as possible against the virus. Department of Public Health and Social Services Acting Chief Public Health...
Mono County, CAsierrawave.net

Not Good! CDPH Issues Public Health Order in Response to Surge In Delta Variant

Back to square one? The Delta Variant causing fastest increase in COVID-19 Cases than during the entire pandemic. Mono County Residents and Visitor Urged to Become Vaccinated. The COVID-19 pandemic remains a significant challenge in California. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in reducing infection and serious disease. At present, 62% of Californians 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated with an additional 9% partially vaccinated.
Colorado Statemesacounty.us

Public Health Emerging Issues: Plague in Colorado

Plague Activity in Colorado: Protect Yourself and Know the Symptoms. Plague is an illness carried by fleas that live on rodents such as mice, squirrels, chipmunks, and prairie dogs. Their fleas can jump onto domestic animals and pets, infecting those animals or carrying fleas into homes. Most human plague cases...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Ivermectin treatment in humans for COVID-19

Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites such as scabies in humans and intestinal helminths in cattle, was screened in 2020 for activity against COVID-19. Laboratory tests suggested a weak effect on SARS-CoV-2 virus in a test tube but did not seem feasible in humans as the doses needed would be large. However, small early trials suggested large effects on mortality, and this has led to some advocacy groups lobbying for its widespread introduction worldwide.
Wyandotte County, KSwyandottedaily.com

Public health advisory issued for Kansas City metro area

A public health advisory was issued Friday for the Greater Kansas City area about the rapid rise of the delta variant. The region’s public health departments, including the Wyandotte County Health Department, are issuing the public health advisory in consultation with area hospitals’ chief medical officers, according to a spokesman.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mesa, COmesacounty.us

Public Health Emerging Issues: COVID-19 Activity update

We continue to see a steady decline in average daily cases. Four weeks ago, the average daily case count was 45. In the most recent week, the average daily case count is 33. There are 836 cases of Delta variant in Mesa County. The rate of new Delta variant cases...

