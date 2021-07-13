Welcome to 'NEKO' World: The empathetic style of illustrator Neko Jiang
Art and stories have always come naturally to Neko. Having started out at the age of 10 by writing and illustrating novels based on her friends, she went on to study animation and illustration, and even created a zine inspired by her move from Chengdu to New York City. "It wasn't until I took an illustration class that I realised illustration was a more direct and diverse form for me to express myself," she tells Creative Boom.www.creativeboom.com
