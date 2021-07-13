Cancel
Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch launched: 1.75-inch display, 60 sports mode, and more

By Srivatsa Ramesh
 13 days ago
Noise ColorFit Ultra price in India has been revealed today. The company’s latest budget smartwatch was listed on Amazon a few days back and now the company has announced the sale date along with the pricing. The Noise ColorFit Ultra is a budget smartwatch with a lot of features packed...

