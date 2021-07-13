Braintree's new South Middle School project on schedule for construction start
BRAINTREE — Planning for a new South Middle School is on schedule with construction of the town's first entirely new school in a half-century set to begin in October. Nearly complete construction plans for the school are now being reviewed by the state's school building authority "keeping us on track to go out to bid in August or September," Nicole Taub, Mayor Charles Kokoros's chief of staff and the chair of the school building committee, told the school committee Monday night.www.patriotledger.com
