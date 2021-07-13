Cancel
Van Diest Hired as Defensive Coordinator at MSU Northern

montanarightnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll College legendary football coach Mike Van Diest is making his return to the Frontier Conference, but it won't be in Helena. Instead Van Diest is headed to Havre, after being named the defensive coordinator for the MSU-Northern football team on Monday. Van Diest of course is well known for...

