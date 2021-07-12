Cancel
Madison, WI

Director of Clinic Based Services

 17 days ago

We have an opening for a Director of Clinic Based Services in our Outpatient Services program! The Director of Clinic Based Programs (DPS) is responsible for overseeing the clinic-based operations of Journey Mental Health Center, Inc. (JMHC) to ensure the implementation of a culturally sensitive system of care that emphasizes consumer participation while promoting the mission, vision, and values of JMHC. They will work in close collaboration with the Chief Clinical Officer and the Medical Director to promote evidence-based practice in Clinic Based Services at JMHC. The DPS directly supervises the Clinical Team Managers of Outpatient Services, acts as chairperson on JMHC standing and ad hoc committees, represents JMHC in a variety of community groups, and functions as a member of the executive leadership group. There may be the possibility of some remote work based on programmatic need and coordination with management team.

