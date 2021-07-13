Cancel
Family Relationships

A Pep Talk for the Parents of a New Kindergartner

So. You’re sending your child off to Kindergarten. It’s probably time for a pep talk. Let me guess. You’re excited and sad at the same time, and maybe just the tiniest bit anxious. You’re worried that your precious baby won’t fit in, or that they won’t make friends, or that they’ll miss you, or you’ll miss them. You’re worried that their teacher won’t love them as much as you do (they won’t, how could they?). That they aren’t ready, that school will suck all the creativity and joy out of your child, that you aren’t ready.

