Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India’s Covid vaccine rollout hit by hesitancy and supply snags

By Hannah Ellis-Petersen in Delhi
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYucx_0avAAqWm00
A health worker prepares to administer a Covid vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP

India’s Covid vaccination rollout has continued to falter due to supply shortages and vaccine hesitancy, casting doubt on the government’s pledge to vaccinate the entire population by December.

A number of states, including the capital, Delhi, said they had run out of vaccine stocks this week while others including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra said vaccine supplies were running critically low in many areas, particularly for those aged between 18 and 45.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, tweeted that “vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days.”

The central government has disputed the claims of shortages and said all states were informed weeks in advance how many vaccines would be sent to them each month.

Vaccinating India, the second most populous country in the world with more than 1.3 billion citizens, is a gargantuan task. However, nationwide figures show that the country is nowhere near hitting the daily target needed to have the whole adult population vaccinated by the end of 2021, as was promised in May by a government minister, Prakash Javadekar.

Only 5% of the population is fully vaccinated, while about 20% have had one dose.

India coronavirus cases

More than 8 million people need to be vaccinated each day to hit the target of 2.16bn doses administered by December, but on Sunday the turnout fell to 1.3 million, the lowest in months, and the daily average so far for July has been about 4 million.

Fears of a third Covid wave hitting India in the next few months have added an urgency to the vaccination programme. While cases remain extremely low in the capital Delhi, one of the worst hit areas in the devastating second wave, there are still officially about 1,000 Covid deaths per day in India, with the real figure likely to be far higher. The central government has said it is monitoring an alarming rise in cases in states in the north-east and in Kerala in the south.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) warned on Monday that “the third wave is inevitable and imminent” and urged the government to limit tourist travel and religious activities and pilgrimages, which have picked up again in recent weeks.

“It is painful to note that in this crucial time, when everyone needs to work for the mitigation of the third wave, in many parts of the country, both governments and the public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols,” said the IMA in a statement.

Vaccine hesitancy has also been hindering the vaccine rollout, particularly in rural areas. In the impoverished state of Bihar, where vaccine hesitancy is rife owing to misinformation campaigns on social media and WhatsApp and fears vaccines will cause infertility or death, there have been reports of attacks on mobile vaccination centres. Local authorities have been offering villagers home appliances such as fridges and fans and even gold coins as incentives to boost the vaccination turnout.

Yet hesitancy is also present among the educated elite, including doctors, some of whom are concerned in particular by the domestically produced vaccine Covaxin, which still does not have World Health Organization approval.

The prime minister, Narendra Modi, has personally appealed to Indians to get vaccinated on his monthly radio show, and speaking at an event on Monday, the home minister, Amit Shah, also addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy.

“No one should be under the impression that our fight is over – the only way to win this battle is 100% vaccination of the masses,” said Shah. “However, some communities are still hesitant in taking vaccines. People are not coming forward out of fear that the vaccine will adversely affect them.”



Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prakash Javadekar
Person
Manish Sisodia
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Amit Shah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Government Of India#Covid#Whatsapp#World Health Organization#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthscienceworldreport.com

India's Active Covid-19 Cases Goes Up After 55 Days

After what has been a reassuring trend throughout the past 55 days, India logged a single day rise in active infections of 45,892 new coronavirus cases. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases increased slightly to 460,704 after the new cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 30,709,557. The active cases comprise 1.5% of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate stands at an impressive 97.18 percent.
Public Healthrock947.com

Russia’s RDIF, India’s SII to make Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) unveiled plans on Tuesday to start producing Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India from September to help meet New Delhi’s own needs in the first instance. RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the...
Educationtribuneledgernews.com

Delhi will reopen schools after monitoring situation in other states, says Kejriwal

Jul. 23—Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Friday that his government will keep an eye on the states where schools are being reopened to learn about their experiences before deciding on when to reopen schools in the Capital. Kejriwal insisted that the schools should ideally only be opened after vaccination has been done. "The ideal situation would be to open schools after vaccination. We will see for some days the experiences of other states where schools are opening and then decide. Parents are still worried about their child's safety," he told reporters.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

"Madhya Pradesh can become industrial hub": CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the state is an ideal destination to become an industrial hub. Delivering an address virtually at Horasis India event titled "Madhya Pradesh - India's Emerging Economic Tiger," the Chief Minister said, "Madhya...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Scott Morrison blames Atagi doctors for Australia’s slow Covid vaccine rollout

Scott Morrison has blamed Australia’s top doctors advising on immunisation for the warnings applied to AstraZeneca, and the resulting slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. In an interview with 2GB Radio on Wednesday, the prime minister said “very cautious” decisions by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (Atagi) had slowed the rollout “considerably” and “put us behind”.
IndiaWDEZ 101.9 FM

Southern India’s only chief minister from PM Modi’s party resigns

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The chief minister of India’s Karnataka, the only state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in the country’s prosperous south, resigned on Monday in the latest political shake-up in the Hindu nationalist group. B.S. Yediyurappa, a four-time chief minister of the state, home to India’s technology...
AccidentsNew York Post

Landslide kills nine tourists in northern Indian state

Nine tourists have reportedly been killed and three others injured by a landslide in northern India — when massive boulders slammed into the vehicle they were traveling in. Dramatic video posted on social media shows large rocks falling down a steep valley and crashing onto a bridge in the state of Himachal Pradeshin, according to the BBC.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Vulnerable children to get Covid vaccine — but no universal rollout for under-18s

Clinically vulnerable children who face an increased risk from Covid-19 are to be vaccinated, the government has confirmed - though health officials have decided against a universal rollout for all under-18s.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised that children aged 12 to 15 with severe neurological conditions, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple learning disabilities should receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.This recommendation extends to 17-year-olds who are within three months of their 18th birthday and children as young as 12 who live with an immunosuppressed individual.The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last month authorised...

Comments / 1

Community Policy