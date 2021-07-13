Sitting on a den of rattlesnakes

Thanks to the efforts of scientists and veterinarians in multiple states and facilities, the death of a wild Texas ocelot may someday spark new life. This month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Gladys Porter Zoo, and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW), worked together to collect valuable genetic material from an ocelot that was hit by a car at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge in South Texas. The genetic material – a high quality semen sample –has the potential to bolster captive-bred populations managed in zoos by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Ocelot Species Survival Plan. The sample will be used for artificial insemination of a captive female. Such reproductive technologies are also being considered for use in the conservation of wild Texas ocelots in the near future.