Sitting on a den of rattlesnakes

By Chris Morgan
KUOW
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRattlesnakes have long been persecuted, even killed for sport or having their entire dens burned. I head out with two wildlife biologists to look for rattlesnakes as they emerge from hibernation and learn about the important role these snakes play in our ecosystem. John Rohrer with the US Forest Service...

kuow.org

