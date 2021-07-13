Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Boris Johnson news – live: Rebel Tories fail to reverse foreign aid cut as PM to meet social media firms

By Andy Gregory
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psuyH_0avAAkTe00

Tory rebels have lost their bid to reverse the government’s £4bn annual cut to the foreign aid budget, losing by a margin of 35 votes.

The government’s victory - by 333 to 298 votes - comes after Keir Starmer warned that failure to defeat the government on Tuesday would make the cuts “not temporary but indefinite”.

Former Conservative prime minister Theresa May was among the Tory MPs who rebelled against the reduction of the aid budget . “We made a promise to the poorest people in the world. The government has broken that promise. This motion means that promise may be broken for years to come,” she said.

Charity bosses were quick to criticise the result, with a senior figure at Save the Children saying that “children will die as a result” of it.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will urge social media firms to take tougher action over racism in a meeting today after the abuse of England football players, which he described as being “from the dark spaces of the internet”.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have been the target of racist hate online after England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final, which saw all three players miss penalties.

While ministers have condemned the abuse, England football star Tyrone Mings has accused Priti Patel of “stoking the fire” by criticising the team for taking the knee against racism as “gesture politics”.

Read more:

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

188K+
Followers
91K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Uk#Tories#Save The Children#Estate#Savills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson on cutting UK foreign aid spending levels

The prime has said there "must inevitably be consequences" for UK spending as the government dealt with the Covid pandemic. Boris Johnson was addressing MPs over the policy to drop a commitment of 0.7% of spending going on foreign aid down to 0.5%, which faces oppostion from Conservative backbenchers.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dawn Butler kicked out of parliament after calling Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ – here’s how people reacted

Dawn Butler was asked to leave the House of Commons yesterday after she accused Boris Johnson of “lying” to the public.The Labour MP was asked to leave by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins for the remainder of the day after she made a number of comments about the Prime Minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.It is considered not within the boundaries of parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar.Butler said: “Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and...
U.K.kfgo.com

UK’s Johnson to call on social media firms to tackle online abuse

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet team of ministers he would raise the need for urgent action to be taken against online abuse with social media companies on Tuesday, again condemning racist abuse against England’s footballers. “He said the abuse was utterly disgraceful and had...
U.K.SkySports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet with social media companies to discuss how to tackle online abuse

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to meet with social media companies in Downing Street on Tuesday to discuss how to better tackle online abuse. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's social media pages were flooded with racist comments after their penalty shootout misses during England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, leading the FA to release a statement condemning the "disgusting behaviour".
CharitiesPosted by
newschain

Johnson sees off Tory revolt as charities react with fury to £4bn aid cut

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have seen off a Tory revolt over cuts to aid funding, leaving charities angry at the prospect of an indefinite reduction in spending. Former prime minister Theresa May, one of 24 Tories to join opposition parties in voting against the cut, warned that some of the world’s poorest people will die as a result of the decision to slash spending on overseas aid.
Healthfroggyweb.com

British PM Johnson backs new tax to transform social care -media

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is backing proposals for a new tax to pay for reforms to Britain’s social care system under plans that could be agreed within weeks, the Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source. Downing Street was “comfortable with some sort of tax” to...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Tory MPs urge Boris Johnson to reshuffle underperforming ministers next week

Tory MPs have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle next week to sack underperforming ministers and end the “paralysis” in Whitehall. Several Conservatives, including some who are unlikely to be promoted, have told i the Prime Minister should change his team of ministers before Parliament goes into summer recess on Thursday.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: NI warns PM he will not get ‘free run on legacy’ as details of flat makeover emerge

The prime minister has been told he will not be “given a free run” after his government set out measures to deal with legacy in Northern Ireland, including plans to award amnesties to those involved in serious Troubles-related crimes.SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis’ proposals represented “a gross distortion” of structures previously agreed at Stormont – and risked “abandoning the needs of victims and survivors”. The Foyle MP issued the warning following a virtual meeting between NI party leaders, Mr Lewis and Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney. He also said it was...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson cut foreign aid and ruined our chances of Cop26 success

On Tuesday the UK parliament voted in favour of setting out conditions for returning to 0.7 per cent aid target. The tests it agreed make it impossible that the cuts will be reversed ahead of the crucial Cop26 summit.Indeed, the UK has not met the key test of returning to a budget surplus since 2001. This leaves the prime minister’s personal goal of a successful outcome to the UN conference in November in tatters.Boris Johnson has a lot resting on success at Cop26. Leadership on climate change has been seen as key to attracting younger voters and projecting a new...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Sajid Javid’s tweet is yet another example of a thoughtless government Covid response – apology or not

It is clear that when Sajid Javid, the health secretary, tweeted about the country learning to “live with, rather than cower from” Covid-19, he wasn’t thinking about the clinically vulnerable that have had to shield – or still are shielding – to protect themselves. And probably not the families who had lost love ones in this pandemic.As at every turn, the aim in Javid’s tweet was to praise the role vaccines have played in weakening the link between cases of the virus and hospital admissions. It is a fair point to make, they have. But the government is loath...
UEFAThe Independent

PM to urge social media firms to take tougher action over online racism

Boris Johnson will urge social media firms to take tougher action over racism after the abuse of England football players, which he described as being “from the dark spaces of the internet”. The Prime Minister was preparing to hold talks about online abuse with companies including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram...

Comments / 0

Community Policy