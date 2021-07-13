’Pig’ Review: Dir. Michael Sarnoski (2021)

Another brand exercise is more boring than soul-sucking, but not by much. Space Jam: A New Legacy, one of the few movies this summer that never changed its release date (animation takes that long), has been gestating in many forms since the merchandising bonanza of 1996. While the original featured the wooden acting of once-in-a-generation basketball and branding superstar Michael Jordan, the new spin has the wooden acting of current unstoppable forward LeBron James. What the films have in common are the Looney Tunes, a threadbare plot, and, mostly, a failure to be movies at all, instead of just a commercial reel for Looney Tunes backpacks or whatever. Listen: I did not go into this expecting a masterpiece. My uncle took me to the original Space Jam 25 years ago. I had a good time, enjoyed some cartoon antics on the court, that’s about it. Dozens, perhaps hundreds of uncles will do the same this summer with a new generation of kids who primarily know the Looney Tunes from denim jackets at Six Flags.