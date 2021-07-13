Organ, Baril pitch Suffield into District 8 title game

Buy Now Suffield's Ryan Organ pitches against Tolland, Monday, July 12, 2021. (Jessica Hill/Journal Inquirer) Jessica Hill

TOLLAND — Ryan Organ remembers the 2019 District 8 U-12 Little League tournament well.

That season, he was on the Suffield All-Star team the won the district title for the first time in 37 years.

Thanks to the performances Organ and teammate Logan Baril had on the mound against Tolland Monday, the 2021 Suffield All-Stars have a chance to keep this District 8 title drought much shorter.

The duo held Tolland to three hits en route to a 5-2 win in the District 8 semifinals on a misty evening at the Cross Farms Recreation Complex.

"I'm so excited," the 12-year-old Organ said. "We get the chance to bring another district title back to Suffield."

Suffield, the Pool B runner-up, will play either Manchester or Ellington in the championship game Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

The Manchester/Ellington semifinal game was originally scheduled for Monday, but unplayable field conditions at Manchester’s Dettore Field led to the game being postponed to today.

Suffield got on the board in the top of the first Monday. With runners on second and third and one out, Davis Mattson hit an infield single to score Drew Catterton.

When Tolland catcher Dylan Lawrence threw the ball back to pitcher Chase Anderson following a pitch to Myles Pisati two batters later, Organ broke from third. He slid in safely ahead of Lawrence’s tag to make it 2-0.

“(Ryan) might not be the quickest guy in the world, but he's a smart baserunner,” Suffield manager Bill Baril said. “So, I knew he'd be able to take care of that."

Suffield continued its attack in the third. Catterton hit a leadoff double and Mattson drew a one-out walk to set the stage for pinch hitter Sam Glemboski. With two away, Glemboski hit a two-run double down the left field line to double Suffield’s lead.

Glemboski advanced to third when ball four to Cole Kettles was in the dirt. During the next at-bat, pinch runner Preston Hayward got caught in a rundown.

He was eventually tagged out, but held on long enough for Glemboski to score and make it a five-run game.

Suffield mustered only five hits Monday, all of them coming in the first three innings.

But that didn’t bother Baril.

"The goal was to play with the lead, make them chase us all day," he said. "We feel like we have very good pitching, and if we can get a lead, it makes it very difficult for them.”

Organ faced his first bit of trouble in the bottom of the third. With one away, he walked Andrew Hatheway — Tolland’s first baserunner. That was followed by a hit from Lawrence before Corey Culhane was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Anderson then hit a two-run single up the middle to make it 5-2. But Organ was able to get out of the inning without anymore damage.

"I just kept calm on the mound and worked my fastball," he said. "My fastball was my best pitch today.”

Organ finished with three strikeouts in 3Ï innings. The righty walked two and hit a batter. Logan Baril, who was also on the 2019 championship team, came on to pitch 2Î innings of scoreless relief. He added four strikeouts and hit a batter.

Suffield also made some strong defensive plays, with perhaps the most important coming in the fifth.

Culhane smacked a leadoff hit to the right field wall. As Culhane headed to third, rightfielder Alex Schulyer fired the ball to Organ, who had moved to shortstop in the previous inning. He relayed it third baseman James Nikolis, who tagged Culhane.

“They get a leadoff triple and the top of their lineup coming in, that's a tough spot for us to be in,” Bill Baril said. “But perfect relay, great throw by Ryan, great tag kills that right there. So, that's huge."

Catterton was the only batter with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-2 with a walk. Schulyer also had a hit in the win.

Anderson pitched 2Ï innings in the loss, allowing four hits while striking out three and walking one. Culhane came on for the final 3Î innings. He allowed a hit, struck out eight and walked four.

Tolland also received strong defensive plays from Culhane, Lawrence and Charlie Wlodarczyk. Lawrence’s play, a back-up of third baseman Brady McCann during a rundown, led to Baril being tagged out at the plate by Culhane to end the fourth.

"They played really well,” manager Keith Anderson said. “I told them that this is by far my favorite team I've ever coached. They're just a lot of fun and a great group of kids."

U-11 Baseball

MANCHESTER HOSTS FINAL. The District 8 U-11 championship game will be played today at 5:45 p.m. with defending champion Manchester entertaining Ellington in a rematch of the 2020 final at Dettore Field.

Manchester advanced with a 7-0 win over Windsor Locks Saturday as Jackson AmEnde, who worked 3Î innings and relievers E.J. Perez and Julian Oliver combined on a no-hitter. Henry Barry had two hits and his two-run single in the first inning put Manchester in front. Oliver’s three-run homer in the fourth iced it. Zavier Hunt, JJ Mouringhan, and Luke Grasso were standouts for Windsor Locks.