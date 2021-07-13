Daily Devotional – Earth is Filled By God’s Majesty

“God’s sovereignty is of great comfort to me. I mean tremendous comfort. As director of a state-wide Christian public policy organization, watching lawmakers ignore the eternal principles of God’s word, trusting in their own understanding, and at times even knowingly wielding their influence in nefarious and corrupt ways, has a tendency to drag me down, both emotionally and spiritually. Couple this with the sinful compromise so pervasive in the church, the serious doctrinal errors, the lukewarmness and lack of passion for righteousness, and sometimes I’m tempted to throw up my hands in despair and give up the fight. However, the one thing which keeps me going in the right direction is God’s promise that no labor done faithfully in His name is ever in vain. Moreover, God’s sovereignty is the promise that His will is as certain to prevail as His character is Holy. Nothing can change his nature. Nothing can defeat his purposes. All wrongs will eventually be made right. I’m counting on these assurances. I’ve staked my whole life on them and I know He can’t fail.
