TV Series

A Fear Street TV Series Seems Inevitable Doesn’t It?

TVOvermind
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s always a chance that a Fear Street TV series could emerge after the trilogy is over and done with, but there are certain caveats that need to be recognized in order to push this idea with any certainty. It’s likely that Netflix might have already thought about this since there’s no doubt that the idea of a series has come up at least once or a dozen times already. But one thing to think about is that deviating from the main idea that created this trilogy and using it as a comprehensive title to push an anthology might not be the best idea since this has been done before and it ended up falling apart eventually with Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street. Both slasher flicks attempted to go forward with their own series and they folded pretty quickly. Tales from the Crypt and Tales from the Darkside are better examples of great anthologies, and if Fear Street could be given a better title to fit the bill then it might work. There’s nothing to say that people don’t want to see what R.L. Stine has left to offer with his other stories, but listing them all under the name of the current trilogy doesn’t sound like a great idea.

MoviesDecider

Comic-Con at Home Schedule: Every TV and Movie Panel, From ‘Doctor Who’ to ‘Fear Street’

San Diego’s epic Comic-Con returns to your home this year, revamping the digital-based convention once more in order to keep folks around the world safe from the pandemic. If you ever wanted to attend the annual convention, chock full of star-studded panels and sneak peeks into your favorite shows, now’s the best time. Ditch the expensive plane ticket, long lines, and tiny hotel room for the luxury of your own home. Better yet, you can keep this handy-dandy schedule open on your computer to help navigate your time at 2021’s Comic-Con at Home.
MoviesDecider

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’

It wouldn’t be summertime without a summer camp slasher film, and Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is one of the best summer camp slashers in years. Clearly drawing inspiration from—and improving on—’80s horror flicks like Friday the 13th, this second installment in Netflix’s horror trilogy based on the R.L. Stine books is fun, gory, and surprisingly romantic. It’s also even better than the already solid first entry in the trilogy. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink shines as Ziggy, an angry teenager from the downtrodden city of Shadyside who can’t understand her sister Cindy’s positive outlook on life. But when a murderer starts terrorizing their summer camp, the girls must set aside their differences and work together. Fair warning: this smart, funny, sexy, and gory slasher earns its R-rating, and may not be for the faint of heart.
MoviesA.V. Club

Fear Street: 1666 isn’t a great movie, but it is a satisfying conclusion to the Netflix saga

The most pleasant of the surprises lurking like a masked killer in the final Fear Street movie is that Netflix’s teen-horror saga has actually worked its way to a fairly satisfying conclusion. Make no mistake, this isn’t really, on its lonesome, a better movie than the two that came before it; it shares some of its predecessor’s problems (unconvincing period detail, a dearth of genuine scares), while also sacrificing the nominal retro charm of those slasher homages in favor of a more poker-faced evocation of the American pilgrim era. But as an end to the larger story director Leigh Janiak has been telling—at a once-a-week clip of release that rivals the clockwork output of R.L. Stine, author of the YA bestsellers on which these films are loosely based—1666 mostly delivers. Which is to say, it doesn’t entirely matter if you liked or just wearily trudged through the previous two installments; either way, you deserve to see how Janiak and her screenwriters have pulled everything together at the finish line.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Netflix’s Masked Dating Series ‘Sexy Beasts’ Isn’t Nearly as Fun as Its Premise: TV Review

To enjoy long-term success, a reality show needs to surprise, to delight, to reinvent and subvert its own formula as it goes. But to break out in the first place, it needs a compelling hook. “Sexy Beasts,” Netflix’s new dating series, has the latter part down, sort of. Each of its episodes tells the story of an individual who professes to want to build a relationship based on inner beauty. For that reason, both the protagonist and the three potential suitors from whom they’re choosing are kitted out with elaborate prosthetic makeup jobs that tend to distract the eye while not...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Fear Street 4: Will it happen on Netflix?

Fear Street has now completed its trilogy and revealed all about the curse that had haunted Shadyside for centuries, but is this really the end?. The credits of Fear Street Part 3: 1666 had a final shocker in store for fans as we saw the widow's book of spells being taken by somebody. It's a fair bet that the book was taken by somebody with knowledge of what it could do, namely make a deal with the Devil to get anything you want, so Shadyside might not be free just yet.
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

Fear Street 4 Release Date: How many parts is the Netflix series?

Fear Street is the latest hit Netflix series of movies, with three entries so far. They dropped concurrently over three Fridays – first with Fear Street 1994, then 1978, and most recently 1666. The wild success of the movies has horror fans asking one question: is there a Fear Street 4 release date and how many parts are there? We’ll break it down.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Review: Netflix Series Doesn’t Lose an Ounce of Humor

Last year, audiences were introduced to and dazzled by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series “Never Have I Ever.” That first season was not only a ton of fun, but told stories about teenage girls from a unique perspective, alongside the likes of “Pen15.” In an interview with Ramakrishnan last year, she said it was so amazing to see her own Indian culture presented so openly. “I never saw that when I grew up and now my little cousin — she’s 10 years younger than me — is gonna see that and think, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’ And I’m so proud to be able to say that’s my culture,” she said.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Manifest Creator Refuses to Give up on Saving the Series

No creator wants to see their creation tossed in the dumpster or, in the case of Manifest, on the shelf where it’s bound to collect dust and be forgotten. That’s why Manifest creator Jeff Rake hasn’t given up on the show just yet as he’s trying to shop it around to whoever will listen to his pitch and possibly show interest in what he has to sell. It’s not as though this show is bound to be seen as a hard story to take on, even if it’s for a season or two so that it can deliver a definitive ending. At the moment the incomplete series is available to watch on Netflix, where Rake is apparently hoping it will catch on as more and more fans continue to pipe up in order to keep the show around so that it might find a home on the streaming giant. Netflix and NBC did initially agree that they would both pass on the continued development of the series, but somehow the streaming giant sees the wisdom in keeping the show around for the moment. If things go well enough it could be that Netflix might change their minds and allow Rake to continue forward with them. Hey, it could happen.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Ending Explained: What Happened At Camp Nightwing, And How Does It Tie Into The Curse Of Sarah Fier?

Warning: Spoilers for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, and want to avoid spoilers, consider this your last chance to escape. Previously on Fear Street Part 1: 1994, the historic rivalry between Shadyside and Sunnyvale caused a rift between young lovers Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Sam (Olivia Welch). Thanks to heated tensions, and an unfortunate car accident, Sam found herself the target of the fabled curse of Sarah Fier; a fate that has come to possess Shadyside residents and turn them into a killer in this interpretation of R.L. Stine’s famous book series. But now, with the flashback to the Camp Nightwing Massacre completed, Fear Street Part 2: 1978’s ending furthers our understanding of the killer curse that comes to visit every so often. Last call for those to abandon the spoiler train, as we’re about to look deeper into just what the second film in the Fear Street trilogy does to set up its third, and final, chapter.
Moviesqburgh.com

How ‘Fear Street’ Became Queer Street

Phil Graziadei, the openly gay screenwriter behind Netflix’s new queer-inclusive film trilogy based on spook master R.L. Stine’s classic “Fear Street” series, remembers those teen horror-fiction books well. And he definitely remembers them not being very gay. Published first in 1989 with “The New Girl,” the “Fear Street” series focused...
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Original: Does Josh die in the Fear Street trilogy? – Netflix News

The Fear Street trilogy comes to a close with Part 3 of the movie series which launches viewers into 1666 back before Shadyside was cursed. It’s a twisting tale with surprises and terrors around every corner. But it’s only one half of the movie. We, of course, have to have a final showdown that’ll determine whether the witch’s curse will take Deena, Sam, and Josh.

