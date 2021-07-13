A Fear Street TV Series Seems Inevitable Doesn’t It?

There’s always a chance that a Fear Street TV series could emerge after the trilogy is over and done with, but there are certain caveats that need to be recognized in order to push this idea with any certainty. It’s likely that Netflix might have already thought about this since there’s no doubt that the idea of a series has come up at least once or a dozen times already. But one thing to think about is that deviating from the main idea that created this trilogy and using it as a comprehensive title to push an anthology might not be the best idea since this has been done before and it ended up falling apart eventually with Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street. Both slasher flicks attempted to go forward with their own series and they folded pretty quickly. Tales from the Crypt and Tales from the Darkside are better examples of great anthologies, and if Fear Street could be given a better title to fit the bill then it might work. There’s nothing to say that people don’t want to see what R.L. Stine has left to offer with his other stories, but listing them all under the name of the current trilogy doesn’t sound like a great idea.