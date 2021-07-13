Cancel
Action film star William Smith dies at age 88

Texarkana Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Smith, an actor known for his portrayals of villains and his onscreen movie brawls, died Monday in Woodland Hills, California. He was 88. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said he died at the Motion Picture and Television Fund's Country House and Hospital. She did not specify the cause. While...

www.texarkanagazette.com

