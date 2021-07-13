Cancel
Public Health

Rush for COVID Vaccines as French Government Tightens Screws

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of people in France rushed to set up appointments to get vaccinated against the coronavirus after the president warned that the unvaccinated would face restrictions aimed at curbing the quick spread of the Delta variant. Unveiling sweeping measures to combat a surge in infections, Emmanuel...

Emmanuel Macron
Bruno Le Maire
#Covid#Paris#Covid Vaccines#French#Reuters
