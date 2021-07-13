Rush for COVID Vaccines as French Government Tightens Screws

To the Editor—The COVID-19 vaccination campaign started in France on 27 December 2020. It has been rolled out in different priority phases according to the risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19 and the risk of being exposed to the causative coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. By 5 May 2021, four vaccines against COVID-19 were approved by the European Medicines Agency and were available in France: COMIRNATY (the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2; BioNTech–Pfizer); COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (mRNA-1273; Moderna); VAXZEVRIA (ChAdOx1-nCoV19; AstraZeneca–Oxford University); and COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen (Ad26.COV2.S; Janssen). Specific populations are defined as people at risk of developing severe forms of the disease and in whom the immunogenicity and efficacy of vaccines against that disease may differ from that of the general population (e.g., recipients of solid-organ transplants or patients undergoing hemodialysis).The safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of vaccines in specific populations, which are heterogeneous groups of patients, are affected by the nature and intensity of the underlying disease(s), the age of the patient and any other treatments the patient is taking, and are possibly affected by the vaccine platform used. So far, no or only limited data on specific populations are available from published results of phase 3 trials of authorized vaccines against COVID-19. Initial immunogenicity data available for some of these specific populations showed low antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in patients who received solid-organ transplantation1,2,3,4, patients undergoing hemodialysis5,6, patients receiving chemotherapy or immunotherapy for solid cancer or hematologic malignancies7,8, and patients receiving infliximab for inflammatory bowel disease9. Most of these studies reported small sample sizes.