Exploration Update on Akie Drill Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG leader, announces that the Company has engaged an arm's length service provider, Jonathan Carroll (the "Consultant") to provide strategic advisory and consulting services to the Company (the "Consulting Services") for a 24-month period, subject to extension or termination in accordance with the provisions of the consulting agreement entered into relating to the Consulting Services. Mr. Carroll has vast c-suite experience in the travel industry and is an innovative leader in the corporate branding and loyalty management areas, which experience will benefit the Company by fostering growth and expanded distribution of the Company's CPG brands.