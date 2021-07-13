Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Exploration Update on Akie Drill Program

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX Resources" or the "Company", (TSXV:ZNX)(OTCQB: ZNCXF)(FRA:A2JLRM) is pleased to announce that the second hole of the 2021 diamond drilling program targeting the Cardiac Creek deposit has been successfully completed to its intended depth.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Shale#Teck Resources Limited#Canada#Vancouver#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Galena#The Paul River Formation#Qc#Company#Zn Pb Ag#Pea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
IndustryBusiness Insider

Vizsla Provides Update on Panuco Project

(VZLA-TSX-V) VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that due to an increase of COVID-19 risk in the local municipality in which Vizsla operates, the Company has decided to temporarily suspend drilling at its Panuco project in Mexico for two weeks.
IndustryBusiness Insider

NexGen Announces Commencement of 2021 Field and Regional Exploration Drilling Programs at the Rook I Property

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce commencement of field programs focused on detailed geotechnical site confirmation studies on the Project and regional exploration drilling at the 100% owned, Rook I property (the "Property"), in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
Economydallassun.com

Trigon Provides Progress Update on the Restart of its Kombat Mine

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the various projects related to the restart of its Kombat Mine in Namibia, where open pit mining is planned to recommence in late 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ethos Announces $2.0 Million Strategic Investment by Mr. Eric Sprott

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.32 per Unit. Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entirety of the Private Placement.
StreetInsider.com

Harvest One Announces Warrants to Be Granted for Consulting Services

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG leader, announces that the Company has engaged an arm's length service provider, Jonathan Carroll (the "Consultant") to provide strategic advisory and consulting services to the Company (the "Consulting Services") for a 24-month period, subject to extension or termination in accordance with the provisions of the consulting agreement entered into relating to the Consulting Services. Mr. Carroll has vast c-suite experience in the travel industry and is an innovative leader in the corporate branding and loyalty management areas, which experience will benefit the Company by fostering growth and expanded distribution of the Company's CPG brands.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Harte Gold Provides Regional Exploration Update

Announces New Mineralized Discovery 8.5 km from Sugar Zone Mine. TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to provide the following update on its regional exploration program for 2021. Highlights:. A new greenfield mineralized area...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Genius Metals Acquires 189 Additional Claims at Sakami and Provides an Update on the Ongoing Drilling Program

MONTREAL, July 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) ("Genius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 189 additional claims to its 100%-owned Sakami property located in the James Bay Territory (Quebec), bringing the total land package to 588 claims covering 30,200 hectares (302 km2) (Figure 1). This acquisition was undertaken as a result of the gold assay results obtained on the Trans Taiga showing (1.56-2.53 g/t; Genius Metals PR December 2nd, 2020) occurring within the Langelier gneissic basement complex. Recent investigation by Genius Metals and Harfang Exploration in the Langelier Complex revealed the gold potential of this unexplored terrain of the James Bay area.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Interra Copper Corp. Commences Core Drilling for its 2021 Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB: IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that our maiden drilling program has commenced on our 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C. This prospect has never been drilled. The camp has been functioning since the beginning of July, with 8 drill pads built, and ground crews mapping and sampling key areas.
Industrydallassun.com

Graphite One Announces 2021 Drilling Program is Underway

Drilling Program Aims at Expanding the Graphite Resource at Largest Known, Highest-Grade Graphite Deposit in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ('Graphite One' or the 'Company') announced today the commencement of the Company's 2021 Drilling Program at its Graphite Creek Property located near Nome, Alaska.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

CAVU Intersects Copper-Bearing Skarn at Hopper Copper-Gold Project and Updates on Current Drilling Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company"), reports that approximately 250 meters has been drilled in 3 holes on the Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon prior to a temporary pause in drilling due to a posed safety risk to personnel from a forest fire in the area. The crew has been temporarily moved to Whitehorse, Yukon and the Company expects the drilling program to commence shortly after receiving clearance from the local authorities. The Hopper Property is in the traditional territory of the Champagne Aishihik First Nations.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Gold Springs Resource Increases its 2021 Drilling Program to 13,300 meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC, OTCQB:GRCAF) (the 'Company' or 'GRC') is pleased to announce that it has increased its 2021 drilling program to 13,300 meters at the Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA, in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, both from a political and environmental point of view.
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Massive resource drill program at Lawyers

Benchmark Metals Inc. plans to complete well above 100,000 meters of drilling at Lawyers, including more than 83,000 meters slated for upgrading and expanding the three gold-silver deposits defined so far on the road-accessible project in Northern British Columbia. According to a calculation published in May, the Cliff Creek, AGB,...
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Pine Point summer drill program underway

Osisko Metals Inc. July 14 announced the start of a 13,000-meter summer-fall drill program at Pine Point focused largely on continued infill drilling to upgrade inferred resources outlined at this past-producing zinc project in Canada's Northwest Territories to the higher confidence indicated category. A preliminary economic assessment completed in mid-2020...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Etruscus Closes $2.6 Million Private Placement and Initiates Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 25, 2021, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $1,604,101, with all tranches totalling $2,604,127, of which $1,957,102 are non-flow-through funds and $647,025 are flow-through funds. The final tranche consists of 4,915,338 Non Flow-Through units for proceeds of $1,474,601 and 370,000 Flow-Through units for proceeds of $129,500.
Posted by
TheStreet

FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLIANCE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, ("Foothills," or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to provide an operations and compliance update. Compliance Update. On July 13, 2021, the Company filed its Q2 2020...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Tethys Petroleum Announces Drilling Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today provides an update on current drilling activities. Tethys has...
Economyaustinnews.net

Blue Moon Signs Drill Contract for 2021 Work Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the 'Company') announces it has signed a drilling contract to carry out its 2021 drill program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide ('VMS') project in the United States. The core drilling campaign is expected to commence in late August and is designed to explore for down dip extensions of the deposit as well as to test for additional lenses to the south of the currently defined deposit.
Economyaustinnews.net

Great Atlantic Completes First Hole of 2021 Drilling Program Golden Promise

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has completed the first hole (GP-21-149) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The hole, completed at the Jaclyn Main Zone, intersected multiple quartz veins. Visible gold is evident in one vein.

Comments / 0

Community Policy