We live in strange times. For many people, in spite of the urgings of many inside and out of government to get on with returning to normal life, this is a more worrying period even than in the depths of the pandemic a year ago. At least then ordinary citizens had a sense of where they stood. While acknowledging that their leaders had probably not got everything right, they understood that what was being done was in general terms for the public good. Now they are not so sure.