Ruby Rose discovered latex allergy during Batwoman filming

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuby Rose found out she was "allergic to latex" during 'Batwoman' filming. The 35-year-old actress stepped down from the role of Kate Kane and her titular alter ego in May 2020 after just one season of The CW show and now she has explained how the character's costume played a big role in her decision.

Ruby Rose
#Latex Allergy#Cw#Covid
