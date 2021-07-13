Cancel
UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Century Therapeutics (IPSC) at Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Eric Joseph initiates coverage on Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $40.00. The analyst comments "We are Overweight on IPSC shares based on what we view as a differentiated iPSC based platform that can offer meaningful improvements over existing cell therapies, particularly in terms of gene editing capabilities, cell replication, and potentially CAR cell persistency, also aided by novel AlloEvasion technologies. In our view, lead candidate CNTY-101 follows a well-trodden path against CD19 large B-cell lymphomas toward first product approval and commercialization, with additional optionality in solid tumors and other hematological malignancies. Bigger picture, we see Century as a differentiated cell therapy player with potential to offer truly "off-the-shelf" products that can achieve meaningful clinical responses, while maintaining the scalability and cost advantages of allogeneic therapies."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

