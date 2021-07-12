Cancel
Justin Meis Selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB Draft

emueagles.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Eastern Michigan University junior right-hander Justin Meis (Pittsburgh, Pa.-Bethel Park) was selected with the first pick in the 10th round, 283rd overall, by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft today, July 12. Meis becomes the 77th EMU player to be drafted all-time into the MLB, and becomes the fourth selection from EMU in the past five years, joining 2017 Seattle Mariners pick Sam Delaplane, 2018 Oakland Athletics selection Max Schuemann, and 2019 Miami Marlins choice Zachary Owings.

