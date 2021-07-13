Blockchain Startup Arcana Raises Seed Funding

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biospectal SA , the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, today announced the closing of a $4.3M (€3.7M Euros) round of seed funding led by digital health investor, SeedLink , with additional funding from LabCorp , Athensmed , Swiss based Privilege Ventures and other European and US investors. Biospectal will leverage the new funds to scale its OptiBP™ smartphone blood pressure monitoring application and data platform technology worldwide. Biospectal OptiBP for Android launched in public beta in January 2021. Biospectal OptiBP for iOS is currently in alpha and is planned for public beta launch in the second half of 2021. View a short video of how Biospectal OptiBP works here .