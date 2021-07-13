Cancel
Blockchain Startup Arcana Raises Seed Funding

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-based Arcana Network announced on Tuesday to have raised a Seed round from investors Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase, Sandeep Nailwal, and JD Kanani, founders of Polygon (formerly Matic), Kendrick Nguyen, founder and CEO of Republic, and other top angels in the crypto ecosystem.

Siddharth Menon
