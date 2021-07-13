Blockchain Startup Arcana Raises Seed Funding
Bengaluru-based Arcana Network announced on Tuesday to have raised a Seed round from investors Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase, Sandeep Nailwal, and JD Kanani, founders of Polygon (formerly Matic), Kendrick Nguyen, founder and CEO of Republic, and other top angels in the crypto ecosystem.
