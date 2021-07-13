JT & Dale Talk Jobs: The boss on the treadmill

— Ell J.T.: Honestly, unless you can prove that errors are being made or productivity is going down as a result of these meetings, then there really isn’t much you can say. He’s in charge, and he can do what he wants. But, the first time something goes wrong where you can point to miscommunication from one of his treadmill meetings, then he might rethink things. I’m half-kidding, but it seems to me the other alternative would be for you to call him while on a treadmill so he can hear what it sounds like.