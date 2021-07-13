Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

JT & Dale Talk Jobs: The boss on the treadmill

tucson.com
 13 days ago

— Ell J.T.: Honestly, unless you can prove that errors are being made or productivity is going down as a result of these meetings, then there really isn’t much you can say. He’s in charge, and he can do what he wants. But, the first time something goes wrong where you can point to miscommunication from one of his treadmill meetings, then he might rethink things. I’m half-kidding, but it seems to me the other alternative would be for you to call him while on a treadmill so he can hear what it sounds like.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treadmill#Fitness#Productivity#The Boss#Jt Dale Talk Jobs#Diy#Workitdaily Com#The Innovators Lab#Jtanddale Com#King Features Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
FitnessABQJournal

Boss’s huffing and puffing treadmill meetings frustrating

Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss is on a new fitness kick, and now he has decided he wants to take all of his team meetings with us on his treadmill. The only problem is he’s not the fittest guy in the world, and he’s huffing and puffing through the entire thing. Half the time, I can barely hear what he’s saying because the treadmill is so loud, and the rest the time, I just can’t make sense of what he’s saying between all the huffing and heaving. Is there something I could say to him? – Ell.
JobsMonterey County Herald

Mary Jeanne Vincent, Career Talk: When your new job tanks

We all start with high hopes when we land a new job. What do you do when it doesn’t work out? Sometimes despite our best efforts the job we were so excited about simply doesn’t fit. Perhaps the job we are expected to do isn’t the one we interviewed for. Or the great manager that hired us leaves unexpectedly and the new manager has a different role in mind for us. Worse yet, maybe the new manager doesn’t like us or thinks we are a threat.
Economymediapost.com

Say Goodbye To The Agency Pitch Treadmill

The only people who enjoy pitching are those that win. And no one wins all the time. So perhaps few tears will be shed when the current era of mega pitches and new business battles comes to an end. The urge to pitch every three to five years is slowly...
JobsPosted by
Daily Mail

Recruitment expert reveals why you should be PAID to attend a job interview - and how it benefits the boss as well

Job interviews are often a long process for candidates and employers - but some experts argue a financial incentive could lead to more successful outcomes. Career and recruitment expert Sue Ellson, from Melbourne, says paying candidates for their time would fundamentally change the recruitment process as employers would need to thoroughly consider who's right for the job.
JobsPosted by
Ladders

30 companies hiring for part-time, remote work-from-home jobs

People seek part-time work for all kinds of reasons. Some want the freedom and flexibility that part-time work allows. Other people need to balance outside responsibilities with work. And sometimes people want to work, but not all the time. Recently, we analyzed part-time job postings from our database and identified...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
New Orleans, LAwbhm.org

As The Clock Runs Out On $300 Unemployment Benefits, A New Orleans Waitress Is Left In Limbo

When Dora Whitfield bought her house in 2014, she and her husband were so giddy they invited a caravan of family members over to see the place. It was a hard-earned present she was able to afford because of her job as a buffet waitress at Harrah’s Casino. When Whitfield purchased the three-bedroom home in New Orleans, she broke free from 30 years of living in public housing.
JobsWicked Local

FRANK TALK: And you think your job’s tough

There’s nothing more fascinating than history. And one of the more fascinating aspects for me is the history of really bad jobs. It’s instructive, especially when you meet folks who gripe about how difficult their present-day jobs are. Tough jobs?. How about being the food tester for a really disliked...
JobsWILX-TV

On the Job Report 7/23/21

Salary: Starting at $14.00 per hr. Job Title: Customer Service Representative (CSR) Job Level: Entry Level with excellent opportunities for pay increases and promotions. Paid Training Hours: 8 am – 5 pm (M-F for 8 weeks) After Training-HOURS OF WORK: 11:00am-1:00am (Varying shifts starting at 11 a.m. (Must have open...
JobsThrive Global

5 Steps for Choosing and Starting a New Career

If you are in the processing of trying to decide how to jump-start a new career, here are five steps you may want to take. Choose the Right Career for you choosing the right career for you is about taking time to assess your skills and interests. While exploring websites and consulting with friends and family, former co-workers, and others in the industry are popular methods of exploring career options, there are no shortcuts to finding the right career.
Economyupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Jim ‘JT’ Tatem

Jim “JT” Tatem was awarded the International Business Brokers Association’s Outstanding Producer Award for his 2020 performance as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program. Tatem is a business broker with Transworld Business Advisors.
tucson.com

Get Paid to Work Remote From These U.S. Locations

Remote work has grown dramatically since the pandemic and become more widely accepted, opening up opportunities for both employers and job seekers. A recent ZipRecruiter survey found that 55% of active job seekers would prefer remote work right now, with about 45% preferring to keep that option once the pandemic is over.*
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Get A Job In Games: Meet OPM

The world of video game recruitment is always fast changing, with new jobs, new studios, and entirely new avenues of technology opening up constantly. And that was even before the COVID-19 pandemic transformed the workplace overnight. Recruitment agencies are at the forefront of finding the talent to meet these future...
AgricultureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Agriculture Forum: How are you doing at leading your employees?

If you’re the owner or manager for one of our great farms in northern Michigan you serve as a leader for your business, your employees, your family and even yourself. Of course, leading means that people are actually following you. In the short term, you may be able to demand...
Jobsprojectmanagement.com

4 Essential Project Management Super Powers

Andy Jordan is President of Roffensian Consulting S.A., a Roatan, Honduras-based management consulting firm with a comprehensive project management practice. Andy always appreciates feedback and discussion on the issues raised in his articles and can be reached at [email protected] Andy's new book Risk Management for Project Driven Organizations is now available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy