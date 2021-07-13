Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for half year 2021 financial report

Unilever announced its results for the first half of 2021, citing strong growth in functional nutrition as one of the highlights. “Unilever has delivered a strong first half, with underlying sales growth of 5.4% driven by our continued focus on operational excellence,” said CEO Alan Jope, in a press release. “We are making good progress against the strategic choices outlined earlier this year, including the development of our portfolio into high growth spaces. Prestige Beauty and Functional Nutrition grew strongly, and we recently announced the acquisition of digitally native skin care brand Paula’s Choice. The operational separation of our Tea business is substantially complete. Our ecommerce business grew 50% and the channel now represents 11% of sales.”